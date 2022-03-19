As you might be aware, RM aka Kim Namjoon had got COVID-19 last year. At that time, he had returned from the US along with other BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Now, the BTS members had an impromptu live session in which they were discussing COVID-19. As translated by fan accounts @BTStranslation_ and @PoisonIvyTaeHis, they were talking about the sudden rise in the number of COVID cases. RM revealed that COVID had impacted his family and that all should be careful. Jungkook replied saying he’s super antibody and that no one in his family caught the virus. Suga revealed that his dad and mom had got COVID. RM then revealed that everyone in his family had got it. “I think my dad got it from me. I’m sorry dad," he said. Have a look at the tweet below: Also Read - BTS: Jin injures left index finger, undergoes surgery; ARMYs flood social media with Get Well Soon messages – Read Tweets

they're talking about the really high number of COVID-19 patients these days and asking ARMYs to take care ? no one in my family got it yet

? everyone iny family got it.. i think my dad got it from me... i'm sorry dad — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) March 19, 2022

It can be recalled that RM and Jin were diagnosed with COVID-19 on December 25, 2021. On January 4, 2022, BIGHIT MUSIC released a statement announcing that that they had recovered. The statement read, “Hello, this is BIGHIT Music. We would like to inform you that BTS members RM and Jin have made full recoveries from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of today at noon, January 4. RM and Jin who had been receiving treatment from home for the past ten days from Saturday, December 25 are now able to return to their daily activities. Neither member exhibited any particular symptoms during their quarantine. Jin had a slight fever when he first began treatment at home but has since made a full recovery. We would like to thank all fans who have shown concerns for the artist’s health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19. We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority, and to vigilantly follow the healthcare guidelines. Thank you.” Also Read - BTS: Jungkook leaves ARMY shook as he activates his flirt mode in a Q and A session on Instagram; fans say, 'He's not a baby anymore'

Well, we hope the worst of the pandemic is behind us. It’s been 2 years already. Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: Jungkook and V's dance on Brown Munde and Kehndi Hundi goes viral, Kanye West’s Instagram account temporarily suspended and more