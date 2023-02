BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon has deleted over 100 posts from his Instagram handle. As we know, his account RKive was full of gorgeous pics from his trips to art galleries, his nature walks and some candid moments spent with friends and colleagues. BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon is the most active member from the group on Instagram. ARMY feels that he will make his feed a lot more professional from now on. Well, people are guessing that some recent actions of fans might have kind of influenced this decision from the BTS front man. He did post some pics from a gallery today. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook reveals he felt lonely in Qatar without Kim Namjoon aka RM; ARMY simps, 'My Namkook heart' [Read Tweets]

Some days back, he had posted some pics with his close friend musician John Eun. They have collaborated for Indigo. Some fans left nasty comments on Eun's account calling him a clout chaser. Though ARMYs rushed in to shower love on Namjoon and John Eun, what happened was distasteful. Even worse, they speculated the kind of relationship he had with his friend. ARMYs who support all the members of BTS were livid with such breach of privacy and lack of manners from some people.

The person you're seeing right now is very bad. This person deleted 117 Instagram posts.

He's not a criminal but he steals hearts sometimes.

Tho he deleted his posts, I miss Namjoon so much.#NAMJOON #KIMNAMJOON #BTSRM #RM pic.twitter.com/0bA2uIxTnY — Spring Day??♀️? (@YetToCome_2022) February 14, 2023

BTS member RM aka Namjoon might just surprise fans in the coming days. Twitter is abuzz with comments that he might be roped in as the brand ambassador of Bottega Venetta. But there is no official announcement. A song with Pharrell Williams is also doing the news!