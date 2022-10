BTS leader Kim Namjoon aka RM has dropped a bomb tonight. And it is as cute as his nickname of Joonie. Well, the leader of Bangtan shared a pic of him from the bathtub where he thanked fans aka ARMY for their love. The K-Pop kings had a busy day with their performance at The Fact Music Awards 2022. They also picked up a couple of awards at the gala global ceremony. In the pic, we can see RM aka Namjoon feet soaked in the bathtub as he shares a finger heart. It is obvious that someone else has clicked the pic. Also Read - BTS: K-pop band members to join South Korean military soon? [Read Deets]

Over the years, fans aka ARMY has hoped that Namjoon will share a shirtless pic but this is a surprise. Well, there is nothing in the pic per se but ARMY is going quite crazy. Check out some of the most hilarious reactions to Namjoon aka RM's bathtub pic... Also Read - The Fact Music Awards 2022: BTS member Kim Seokjin being carried on stage by Jimin and J-Hope is the cutest thing on social media [Watch Video]

I went out for dinner and Namjoon posts a photo of himself in the bath. I opened it in the middle of a restaurant. Dead ? — KJ ?⁷ (@Kaatie23_) October 8, 2022

KIM NAMJOON WTF?!?!? I'm gonna need a few days to a week to recover from this. ??‍♀️? pic.twitter.com/NcdZ33Izc1 — samaya_bangtan_girl⁷ (@sj_bangtan_girl) October 8, 2022

only Namjoon could make Dory trend under kpop ? — parker ?Jimin/parkertober 13/31?? (@youremyhopex3) October 8, 2022

namjoon wtf ??? noo i want to join your shower too ??????? — kimbtsgirl ? (@kimbtsgirl) October 8, 2022

NAMJOON ADAMI NAPIYOSUN AKŞAM AKŞAM DELİRDİM pic.twitter.com/9O0AnWiZP3 — ✘?????? ⁷ (@shalordef) October 8, 2022

We can see Disney's Dory in the pic too. It is also trending under the K-Pop category. The leader of BTS thanked fans in an emotional speech. He said he was forever grateful and would continue to work hard. BTS RM said that he wants to meet, feel, play with, touch and spend time with ARMYs from all over the world. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: New HD pic of BTS V-Jennie Kim surfaces, Christian Bale credits Leonardo DiCaprio for his career and more