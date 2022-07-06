BTS: RM aka Kim Namjoon enjoys a trip to a museum with a fan girl but it's not what you expect

BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon is deep into art these days. In his interactions with Art Basel, he said that art was very dear to him. He said paintings inspired him to make art that was timeless and he hoped to live on through his works like great painters. RM aka Kim Namjoon spends a lot of his free time visiting galleries, and one ARMY fan girl spotted him there. It seems they were on the same floor checking out the art works. The young lady thought she knew him when they made eye contact. It seems he was standing just beside her admiring the art. It looks like RM aka Kim Namjoon wore a mask and she said that identified him with his laugh. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh stuns in a plunging neckline dress; fans go gaga over her new bold avatar [View Tweets]

The ARMY fan girl took to social media to describe her experience. She said that she respected his private time, and did not bother for pics or an autograph. But they clicked a few pictures of the space, and he has been captured in one of them. It seems RM was pretty cool with the public at the museum. As per the fan girl, he observed the other art enthusiasts in the museum. Take a look at her tweets...

i think i just made a several eye contacts with namjoon on an exhibition ? not sure if it’s him but at the same time i’m sure — 라⁷ (@stgmbabe) July 5, 2022

still have no idea how we managed to act normal and not being creeps hahaha will def tell this story to my children https://t.co/faG6i9MxPD — 라⁷ (@stgmbabe) July 6, 2022

Still overwhelmed about the fact, that we went to a 2 hours exhibition with Namjoon. We had deep talks, took pictures and appreciated art all in front of him. Don’t know how I’m still alive… — sally⁷ (@TheAnpanmen) July 6, 2022

the crazy thing was i saw him took this picture and he giggled a little and at that moment i knew it was namjoon pic.twitter.com/qVLqZTdnWI — 라⁷ (@stgmbabe) July 5, 2022

This is not the first time BTS fans working in art spaces have seen Namjoon. The girl from the Boston Art Museum also spoke about him being super attentive and respectful. His Pod Cast with Art Basel is an eye opener. He has said that he did like to open a cafe one day to showcase his collections. BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon is also a collector.