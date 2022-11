BTS fans are waiting for RM aka Kim Namjoon's first album Indigo. It has a total of ten tracks. There is immense excitement as it has artistes like Erykah Badu, Anderson Paak, Colde and Tablo. The album is going to be out on December 2, 2022. Now, it has been revealed that four songs from the album, Lonely, Change Pt 2, Yun and All Day have been found to be unsuitable for broadcasting by the Korean board. As we know, lyrics that have swear words or slang are considered to be unfit. This has left fans of RM aka Kim Namjoon even more excited. In the past, BTS has had songs like Cypher, Daeng and others with swear words. They have a separate fan base of their song.

RM aka Kim Namjoon will be coming on Zach Sang's show to promote Indigo. Plus, he also shared a message from his mom who told him to take care of his health as December is going to be a hectic month for him. Kim Namjoon aka RM is also coming as an MC on a TV show.

so Lonely, Change pt. 2, All Day, and Yun are not qualified for broadcasting as “lyrics may include swearing/slang/vulgar expressions”… i cannot wait to hear them in full volume i’m shaking can dec 2 come quicker #IndigoByRM #Indigo #RM pic.twitter.com/JgEhpFmKQk — namjoon loops ❀ (@jooniesloops) November 30, 2022

4 tracks from INDIGO aren't eligible for broadcasting?? i can't even wait for 2 days!The lyrics are gonna be my favourite pic.twitter.com/6goVHCT02N — ✯Namjoon's Dory⁷ᴵⁿᵈᶦᵍᵒ? (@wifeof7military) November 30, 2022

•Lonely, change pt.2, all day (with tablo) and yun (with erykah badu) are all unfit for broadcast due to coarse language / profanity •No.2, Wild Flower, Hectic, Closer, Forgetfulness- appropriate for broadcasting •Still Life has not been confirmed yet#Indigo #IndigoByRM pic.twitter.com/43fovLguOv — samaya_bangtan_girl⁷ (@sj_bangtan_girl) November 30, 2022

Run BTS wasn't eligible for broadcasting now 4 tracks from indigo aren't eligible, God bless, we're in for a ride. — ً (@thvdiaries) November 30, 2022

Well, BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon has serve some deadly rap in terms of lyricism. Over the years, BTS has toned down to cater to a more universal audience. In fact, Run BTS was also considered as offensive by them. RM and Indigo are making news and how.