Today, BTS leader Kim Namjoon aka RM's birthday is being celebrated all over the globe by fans of the global pop sensation, BTS. He has turned 29. It is a known fact that BTS Jungkook, Namjoon and Lee Min-Ho are three most popular Korean celebs in India. A birthday ad has been placed in Mangalore while fans in Delhi did a cake-cutting and snacks party for under-privileged children. Actress Shruti Sharma who is known for her shows like Gathbandhan, Namak Issk Ka and Nazar has made a special dedication video for her 'idol' and 'inspiration' Namjoon aka RM on his birthday. Bigg Boss 16 finalist Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and other Indian BTS fans showered love on the video...

Shruti Sharma gets candid on her song cover for BTS RM aka Kim Namjoon

We got in touch with Shruti Sharma, who said she is overwhelmed with the love Indian BTS fans are showing her on social media. She tells us, "I have always been a fan of RM's songs. Whenever, I listen to Namjoon's songs, I always read the lyrics attentively. He is so profound with his words. What I love about his lyricism is that he is not afraid to ask questions and address negative thoughts while comforting us. RM has spoken about the turmoil artists face whether it is hate comments or being judged for uncoventional beauty standards. Whenever I listen to him, I am motivated to give my best in my artistic pursuits whether it is acting or singing." Like millions, she too loves all the songs of BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon's debut album Indigo. Wildflower, Change and Closer are her faves.

Shruti Sharma wants BTS RM aka Namjoon to know how lovable and cherished he is

So, what was the idea behind the song. "He brings optimism, hope and joy to millions. This small cover is just my way of conveying that he is a precious human being. I want him to know and feel that he is very lovable, cherished and inspiring in every way," she gushes. Shruti Sharma composed the lyrics in Hindi in a manner like she is addressing the questions posed by him in Forgetful. "Later, I translated them in English," she says. Shruti refers to him as her 'Secret Sarangaheyo' in the number. The actress laughs and says, 'I won't lie. He is the ideal type of man I want in my life. His empathy, thoughtfulness and courageous attitude are so appealing." We are sure millions will agree with her!