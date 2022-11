BTS is known to keep their private lives closely guarded. BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon has said that when he thinks of love, he does not only think of romantic love but likes to see it in a more all-encompassing manner. He is soon coming on the show, The Mysterious Dictionary Of Useless Human Knowledge. He is one of the anchors for the show that comes on MC TVN channel in South Korea. Kim Namjoon aka BTS RM is seen having a chat where he says that when he thinks of love he thinks of the huge umbrella of emotions that also include dislike and jealousy.

Another person tells him that once two people get too familiar in love, all the sensations like butterflies in the stomach go missing. BTS RM aka Kim Namjoon looks disappointed, and says it is so sad. On seeing the clip, BTS ARMY has taken to Twitter to explain it to him that is not like that. Others are discussing that he is such an eternal romantic and a hopeless one at that. Take a look at the tweets.....

He’s not accurate #Namjoon. You will still get butterflies if you allow your feelings to be free and expressive until the end. @BTS_twt ?❤️? https://t.co/YSvgr77Gcs — jk⁷ Focus on BTS FOREVER #INDIGO!!! ?❤️? (@joklife1) November 18, 2022

? 사랑이 뭘까 그런생각 엄청 했었거든요. 미움도 있을 수 있고 질투도 있을 수 있고. 여러가지의 감정이 사랑이라는 과목 아래에 있을 수 있지 않을까

? 완벽하게 상대를 알면 설렘이 생기지 않거든요

? 아 너무 슬퍼 ? F의 감정 동홬ㅋㅋㅋ pic.twitter.com/ixzz4kTvs7 — 김무원 (@jooniefighting) November 18, 2022

NAMJOON LOOK AT ME IM STILL GETTING BUTTERFLIES FOR UUUU AFTER 10000 YEARSS https://t.co/BTHejcQiKG — nai_ndigo⁷ ?‍? ? (@apobangpopedia) November 18, 2022

RM: I thought a lot about wht love is. There’s dislike nd jealousy. There are so many emotions under the umbrella of “love”

?: If you know ur partner perfectly, you don’t get butterflies anymore RM: Oh, that’s so sad Bby said true LOVE NEVER DÌES?pic.twitter.com/iTPei2ZQf1 — KNJ Society- INDIGO 2/12 (@NamjoonFanbase) November 18, 2022

I agree with Joon... i refuse to believe that! how can you not get butterflies if Joon is your partner!!! thats insane https://t.co/ycSE49LX0j — Namjoon's INDIGO Wife ? ⠃⠕⠗⠁⠓⠁⠑ (@89veekay) November 18, 2022

i will start butterfly farming or whatever it's called for you namjoon, baby don't you worry https://t.co/ESbP0Xu4IV — decalkoomania is ia (@monojyoon) November 18, 2022

Years back, he did say that he had a girlfriend when he was in school. But the affair was rather short-lived. He said that she had a lot of guy friends, and some of her actions were 'unacceptable' to him given his situation and circumstances at that time of life. He said they had too many arguments, and felt it was better to end things on a good note. BTS RM aka Kim Namjoon is labelled as the most wanted Asian son-in-law type by fans. Let us see who is the girl who can finally make BTS RM aka Kim Namjoon feel the eternal butterflies? Also Read - BTS: After huge uproar, Indian online teacher apologizes for threatening behaviour towards fans of the K-Pop band; ARMY say, 'Your words are not genuine'