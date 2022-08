BTS and Twitter have an inseparable relationship. The K-Pop band trends daily and yesterday Kim Namjoon gave enough reason to BTS ARMY to simp over again. The leader of BTS posted a couple of selfies from his night run. Dressed in a black sleeveless tee, Namjoon aka RM flashed a smile for ARMYs on his Insta stories. The sweaty glistening look made fans thirst over him really hard. The word Daddy, which is kind of synonymous with Namjoon also began trending. The funniest part was when Twitter recognized Namjoon as the father of ARMYs. Fans were left in splits. Kim Namjoon is recognized as President Kim, leader of Bangtan, global icon and so on but few expected this from Twitter. Also Read - BTS: The real story behind Jin's iconic outfit from In The SOOP will leave you surprised

Namjoon treated fans to pics from the Rock Festival which he attended along with his friend, a musician who is known as Balming Tiger. But the pics from the night run made fans crazy. BTS Namjoon aka RM left a thirst trap and fans went swooning over those beefy arms and mullet hair. Also Read - This lucky BTS Army's boyfriend proposed marriage to her in the most epic style and it has a Bangtan Boys connection

Namjoon is ARMY's father what now? *giggles* You mean DADDY! ? — ??⁷ #BadDecisions (@cookeykookie) August 7, 2022

This is the best algorithm misinterpretation ever. pic.twitter.com/q31I0OQdj8 — Cate⁷ ? (@pkuptrucks) August 7, 2022

All armys calling namjoon daddy ???? https://t.co/K94OR9Issm — josie •᷄ɞ•᷅ (@fluoxetinexx) August 8, 2022

Daddy Namjoon ??

Even though he himself is confused why he likes being called “Appa, Daddy” by the army?? — Eva Nurlatifah (@EvaNurlatifah89) August 8, 2022

Every ARMY calling Namjoon DADDY after that sweaty street pic and Twitter is just doing it's best lmao — SuperExtraCass⁷ (@SuperExtraCass) August 7, 2022

BTS is now preparing for the global world concert in Busan. It will take place in October. It is a part of the bid for the World Expo 2030. Namjoon aka RM of BTS told fans that he is working hard on RM 3. His album will be different from Mono. He also said that he has work left and not recorded music videos so far for the same. Also Read - What? BTS leader RM once forgot to pull his zipper up on national television and no Army can imagine what happened next