BTS: RM aka Kim Namjoon pours his heart out to ARMY in new live; talks about separation anxiety, tattoo and more

BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon came on the new Weverse Live today. He did an inauguration of the new format with a short VLive. Though RM did not spend a lot of time with ARMYs whatever he said was very touching. He confessed that he is working hard on his new album, RM3 and it could be out in a couple of months or so. Kim Namjoon aka RM said that he has been quite emotional of late. He said he tears up more often than not. He said throughout the ten years he has tried to understand the relationship of a fan and artiste. Kim Namjoon said that throughout the decade, he worried about ARMY leaving them.

joon: i've been having this thought recently. throughout the ten years we've spent together, i've always felt this sense of nervousness, fear that you will leave. artists fear the fans will leave, and fans fear the artists will leave. is this just how it is, artist to fan? — 「 claire ⁷ 」 (@btstranslation7) July 21, 2022

joon: i feel like i've been crying more often recently, whether i'm doing work, or watching a movie. i can feel myself starting to tear up now,, anyway.

i hate that i can't get it off my mind, but at the end of the day... we have to be together for a long time, right? — 「 claire ⁷ 」 (@btstranslation7) July 21, 2022

joon: i trust everything will be well, it will. the reason i continue, the reason i come here to chat with you is all... because i believe in the power of love! i love you all, and of course wish you all love me the same. — 「 claire ⁷ 」 (@btstranslation7) July 21, 2022

He said that he felt grateful for all the love that ARMY showered on him. RM assured fans that he will be back in good mood in no time, and also told ARMYs that they had his support. Fans are emotional with how RM aka Kim Namjoon said that he is with the fans and supports their every emotion in life.

?: Siempre estaré a tu lado, incluso si solo estoy aquí, atrapado en mi estudio. Estaré a tu lado, y siempre apoyaré tu vida, lo que haces, lo que comes, cómo vives, las personas que amas. Siempre apoyaré tu vida, tus sueños, tus deseos, tu esperanza (+)pic.twitter.com/BBjoOLwh8d — mica in the box (@sugadboy) July 21, 2022

He also revealed that his tattoo got done really quick but a lot of time was spent in deciding the location, and the font of the same. Namjoon said that SUGA aka Min Yoongi has also got a tattoo, and fans should ask him to reveal it. Talking about J-Hope's Jack In The Box, he said that he saw how hard he worked for the album. He said Hobi has inspired every member of BTS.