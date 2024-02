BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon is now in the military like the rest of the K-Pop kings. He has kept fans updated on how he is spending his time in military and on his holidays. He posted a pic with his friends on Instagram, which went viral. RM aka Kim Namjoon looked handsome in a military cut with a lovely dimpled smile. ARMY was happy to see that he is looking healthy and happy. He tagged all his military friends in the picture. Now, all the Instagram accounts tagged there have blown up. From 400 followers they have touched 20,000, which is huge. Also Read - BTS leader RM shares adorable picture with his parents; ARMY calls Namjoon carbon copy of his mom

BTS leader RM played in the military band

Some days back, there was a picture of RM where we could see him playing in the military band. He was in the red jacket. Even that pic went viral. BTS leader RM aka Namjoon is serving in the infantry. Kim Taehyung aka V and he went to the same base. The former is now training to be a part of the elite squad. ARMY had hilarious reactions on how the Instagram account of these guys from the military just blew up.... Also Read - BTS RM aka Kim Namjoon gets a 'birthday dedication' from actress Shruti Sharma; Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and desi army shower love [Exclusive]

Apparently I was so busy looking at Namjoon that i didn't even noticed he has shared his friend's ig story. Now suddenly people have started following his friend on insta. And the comments section of his post is just so embarrassing. I mean, I know people love Namjoon but this+ pic.twitter.com/RdypE9BfAH — purpleworld₇ (@BTSArmyIndiaot7) February 24, 2024

I bet they'll tell and boast it in their family and friends coz if it me, I will and tell this to my future children and grand children that I'm close friends with namjoon and he posted and tag me in insta LMAO https://t.co/YweVCSZYeS — y u m i ᰔᩚ (@yumiillion) February 24, 2024

This is indeed hear-warming to see that Namjoon is doing well in the military. BTS is supposed to re-group in 2025 and concert might happen in 2026. Also Read - BTS: Desi ARMY make a special ad for Kim Namjoon aka RM’s birthday; other ARMYs all set to make Joon day special