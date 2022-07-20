BTS: RM aka Kim Namjoon's tanned complexion similar to a 'muddy dog'; Korean fan's 'funny comment' enrages international ARMY, slammed as 'colourist'

BTS members were seen yesterday at the Busan World Expo meet held at the HYBE Headquarters. BTS ARMY noticed how the boys wore lesser makeup than usual. In fact, fans were happy to see them in their original skin tones. BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon wore minimal makeup except perhaps lip gloss and his honey tan was visible in all its glory. Foreign BTS fans love RM aka Namjoon's natural complexion comparing to it to honey and caramel. But an alleged comment made by a Korean fan left people fuming. A fan on Twitter posted two pics of Namjoon with that of cute dogs. In one of the pics, we could see a whitewashed RM which was compared to a clean dog, but his look from the World Expo meet was compared to that of a muddy dog. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor and more Bollywood celebs who own LUXURIOUS homes in London [View Pics]
Now, Korean fans have made light of the comment saying it is local humour. They even said that in Korea a muddy dog is the happiest one so there is nothing offensive in it. But foreign fans have found it very derogatory. Given the fact that Namjoon has spoken about how he felt insecure because of his looks. It is no secret that BTS RM has got immense hate for his looks. Many felt that he was unsuitable to be an idol because of his slightly darker skin tone and imperfect features. Upset international fans have told people to be more careful given the diverse nature of BTS fandom...
The white-washed images of most K-Pop idols is something that is discussed by foreign fans. In fact, the photoshop is too much in some cases. BTS is expected to perform at the Busan World Expo 2030 concert to be held in October 2022.
