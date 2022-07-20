BTS: RM aka Kim Namjoon's tanned complexion similar to a 'muddy dog'; Korean fan's 'funny comment' enrages international ARMY, slammed as 'colourist'

BTS members were seen yesterday at the Busan World Expo meet held at the HYBE Headquarters. BTS ARMY noticed how the boys wore lesser makeup than usual. In fact, fans were happy to see them in their original skin tones. BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon wore minimal makeup except perhaps lip gloss and his honey tan was visible in all its glory. Foreign BTS fans love RM aka Namjoon's natural complexion comparing to it to honey and caramel. But an alleged comment made by a Korean fan left people fuming. A fan on Twitter posted two pics of Namjoon with that of cute dogs. In one of the pics, we could see a whitewashed RM which was compared to a clean dog, but his look from the World Expo meet was compared to that of a muddy dog. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor and more Bollywood celebs who own LUXURIOUS homes in London [View Pics]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RM (@rkive)

Now, Korean fans have made light of the comment saying it is local humour. They even said that in Korea a muddy dog is the happiest one so there is nothing offensive in it. But foreign fans have found it very derogatory. Given the fact that Namjoon has spoken about how he felt insecure because of his looks. It is no secret that BTS RM has got immense hate for his looks. Many felt that he was unsuitable to be an idol because of his slightly darker skin tone and imperfect features. Upset international fans have told people to be more careful given the diverse nature of BTS fandom... Also Read - Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput Kapoor and more celebrity couples who kept romance and PDA alive after having kids

him to a dirty dog, but to a dog on a walk. She just said to Namjoon, "He is so cute, his skin color is good," using "a puppy that looks like he got sunburn after running around outside like a prankster." Don't trust the translator unconditionally.Translator often misinterpret it — 아카 (@weekujk) July 20, 2022

Why did the dog need to be dirty to be compared to namjoon? Why was his skin tone compared? Why are a ton of karmy defending this and quote tweeting with racist jokes? Why are karmy saying it's apart of their culture to say these things? — Jo⁷?⁸ is going to Hobipalooza ? (@jihopechansung) July 20, 2022

The picture of jungkook with the dog wasn't an issue because it had nothing to do with his skin tone. Calling namjoon dirty because his skin tone got darker is racist. Are you someone with darker skin? Have you experienced colorism or racism? — Jo⁷?⁸ is going to Hobipalooza ? (@jihopechansung) July 20, 2022

@jooniefighting I take issue with your statements about Namjoon's skin, and as a long-time mutual of yours, I feel the need to say something to you. The conversation has seemed to break off into many different directions, so I will try to address the ones I have seen. (1/10) pic.twitter.com/WegevCJN7k — astro boy ? (@namuspromised) July 19, 2022

yes, comparing namjoon’s skin tone to a muddy dog IS colorist. im glad you understand — mara wan kenobi (@yooberts) July 19, 2022

that acc “biases” Namjoon and they’re comparing his beautiful skin to a muddy dog…you must be joking — pamela⁷ | Future (@honeylovejk) July 19, 2022

The white-washed images of most K-Pop idols is something that is discussed by foreign fans. In fact, the photoshop is too much in some cases. BTS is expected to perform at the Busan World Expo 2030 concert to be held in October 2022. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar’s per episode fees will you leave you STUNNED [Watch Video]