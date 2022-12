BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon fans are super excited. ARMY and everyone is waiting for Indigo that comes out tomorrow. The teaser of Wildflower was released last night. The gorgeous visuals have captivated everyone. Indigo has a starry line-up of guests. Some of the names include Colde, Tablo, Anderson Paak, Erykah Badu - a line up which can be described as staggering. Now, the first review of Indigo is out. Korean singer and music producer Colde is also a part of the song, Hectic. He has shared a couple of Insta stories with Kim Namjoon. He has posted a note that reads, "Namjoon, who always loves and lives the world with an unchanging attitude and heart. It’s even more meaningful and precious to be able to conclude [our] 20s [working] together on your precious album that you prepared for a long time." The translation is done by @btsbaragi_jk. Also Read - BTS: Namjoon aka RM keeps his promise; to hold a special concert for 200 ARMYs for new album Indigo in intimate setting

Fans asked Colde whose real name is Kim Hee-soo on the album. He has said that he has listened to Indigo. It seems the album is so good and emotional that people will be left in tears. He said he could not wait for the release of Indigo. This is what he said... Also Read - BTS: RM aka Kim Namjoon gets consoled by ARMYs after he hints that he could be an 'eternal hopeless romantic' kind of guy [Read Tweets]

From Colde’s IG

?yes..i listened to it in advance/beforehand and…?

it’s [so] good that [it causes] tears/to the point of tears

Please look forward to it

Tomorrow, hurry up and come!! (As in “i hope tomorrow comes soon/quickly”)

@/rkive

@/rkive

INDIGO

#Indigo is "so good to the point of tears"? I believe, truly believe it will mend and break my heart at the same time. Just the #Wildflower trailer alone is making me feel all sorts of way. #RM is a gift to the world. #BTSARMY Give your full support.?https://t.co/6X0iaVdXWX — TeamVolleyBoba,RN??? (@Natariya80) December 1, 2022

Ok, gonna get another box of Kleenex ready.. and will try to get a lot of sleep tonight coz tomorrow we're going to war!!! — InDiGo ? JHoe ⁷ ? Andrea (@JungJASSeok) December 1, 2022

