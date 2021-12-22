The Bangtan Boys and Bollywood edits are so much fun. The BTS ARMY in India is so creative and takes so much effort to make the BTS X Bollywood edits that we have to give them a shout out. Just the other day, we shared a BTS X Nora Fatehi's Kamariya edit with y'all. BTS was seen twerking on the beats of the peppy Bollywood number. And today, we are here with Namjin X Chennai Express edit. Kim Namjoon aka RM and Kim Soekjin aka Jin turned into Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan from Rohit Shetty's Chennai Express. And the result is hilarious yet adorable. Namjin stans would be surprised with this edit. However, the one to steal the show is BTS' writer-producer Suga. Also Read - The combined net worth of Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan and these 6 other Bollywood power couples will make your jaw drop

While Namjoon as Deepika is very adorable, Mr Worldwide Handsome Jin as King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan is a delight too. However, like always Suga aka Min Yoongi steals the limelight as Durgeshwara Azhagusundaram. Yes, he is portraying Meenamamma's father and the don of Tamil Nadu in the edit. Though a short cameo, his Daechwita era avatar is super powerful. And thereafter, it's all cuteness of Namjoon and Jin as Deepika and Shah Rukh. There are various dialogues recited by the duo and even feature some songs. ARMY has edited the video quite well. Check it out here:

Meanwhile, the Bangtan Boys recently grabbed headlines for their GQ Korea X Vogue Korea photoshoot and interview in which they donned Louis Vuitton outfits. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - everyone brought out their dualities and flaunted their various styles.

BTS is currently enjoying their time off. They made their Instagram debut a couple of days ago and have been exploring the new social media app in their free time. The boys are expected to hold a concert in Seoul, South Korea in March 2022, that is, if there's no pandemic threat or the possibility of any other variant of covid-19.