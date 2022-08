BTS members interactions with female celebs is always special. It is mainly because of the fact that they are so far and few. One of the best in recent memory is that of BTS and Tina Snow aka Megan Thee Stallion. The two musicians collaborated for the Butter Remix. She performed with them in Los Angeles and the crowds went mad. But the video where she meets the Tannies is the best. ARMYs and fans just cannot get over RM and Megan Thee Stallion's interaction. A clip is going viral where it looks like BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon is low-key flirting with her. Also Read - BTS: After huge uproar, Indian online teacher apologizes for threatening behaviour towards fans of the K-Pop band; ARMY say, 'Your words are not genuine'

Megan Thee Stallion tells RM that she was nervous about meeting them. She blushes a bit. RM asks her why was she nervous and she hints that she felt a bit shy. He asks if it was because they were 7, and says we are seven boys. As we know, that look of Namjoon in a black shirt and pants is iconic. ARMYs cannot get over his hotness. Take a look at the reactions... Also Read - BTS: RM being the father of Bangtan Boys is the most adorable thing ever; ARMY, here's an UNMISSABLE compilation video [WATCH]

"Why were you nervous? because we’re seven?" ㅡ Namjoon to Megan pic.twitter.com/u8iEQ2Zxy6 — bts quotes archive⁷ ☁️ (@btsqtsarchive) August 20, 2022

you see a guy as fine and intelligent and kind and considerate and adorable and handsome as namjoon, with rolled-up sleeves, black shirt, smiling at you like *that* and asking "wHy WeRe YoU NeRvOuS?" I'd be a nervous blushing mess too, kim namjoon! https://t.co/akd9jedOJY — ❀⁷ (@lovegukkie_) August 21, 2022

“why were you nervous? because we’re seven?” IM BLUSHING NAMJOON pic.twitter.com/zvpSIJYbhv — tiaraxw•⁷ (@tiaraxw_) August 21, 2022

bro i would be blushing all the time bC LOOK AT THE WAY NAMJOON TALKS BROOO??? https://t.co/nG1YsOyFD8 — grace⁷ •᷄ɞ•᷅ (@wataermelonsuga) August 21, 2022

if I was Megan I would’ve melted then and there — shan (@blamekth) August 20, 2022

Needless to say, some have started shipping them. There are a few edits of them on social media. Well, that might not ever happen but what we can hope for is a collab between Namjoon and Megan Thee Stallion. Also Read - BTS leader RM smouldering to Prabhas' Bad Boy from Saaho in this desi edit will make you call the fire brigade - watch video

nahhh. namjoon and megan would be so hot as a couple ?? https://t.co/vOYPnnbBgF — cloud (@FlXONMlNGI) August 21, 2022

no cuz. i need megan and namjoon to date. idk…they be cute and HOT AF as a couple ?? — nube? (@biebtan8) August 19, 2022

RM aka Kim Namjoon beat Henry Cavill to be declared as the most handsome man much to the surprise of many. The BTS leader faced some homophobic comments but ARMY was quick to shower love. What do you feel about seeing RM and Megan in a project together?