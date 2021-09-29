BTS hyungs RM and SUGA have a friendship that goes beyond a decade. #NamGi might not be spoken of as much as the other monikers but what they share is very strong and pure. The two boys grew up with BTS guiding the septet with their music production, song-writing and vocal skills. While RM is the perfect leader, SUGA is someone who cares but does not show it. Yesterday, we saw the latest episode of Run BTS. The septet were told to sing old Korean songs, like numbers they heard in schools or their parents singing. Most of the numbers were romantic ballads reminiscent of how we had our music in the 90s in its vibe and feel. Here is the video... Also Read - BTS at SoFi LA: Here's the crazy COST of a ticket for the live concerts

While the others passed, RM and SUGA scored the least points. They had to face a penalty. They had to be on the SkyBridge which is a huge attraction of Seoul. From a height of 541 meter you can enjoy wonderful views of the Seoul skyline and Han River. Wearing a red safety suit and harness they did the penalty. Both of them walked together and the kind of trust SUGA had on RM was so heart-warming. On the bridge, he told RM that he appreciates his hard work as a leader. ARMY was left in tears. The two also dance a few steps of Permission To Dance on that bridge. Isn't that amazing? We feel Rohit Shetty should bring them on the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Take a look at the fan reactions.

Namjoon and Yoongi doing ptd challenge 541m off the ground for their penalty in Run BTS ? And Yoongi wiggle ????pic.twitter.com/tLpXttCgYe — Ikra ? (@ikra_bts7) September 28, 2021

“We've been together for ten years. I didn't say anything in ten years but I've been relying on you a lot. Thank you” ㅡ 200613, Min Yoongi In Namjoon's Rolling Paper written by @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/qZMZMRJfls — BTS Quotes Archive⁷ (semi ia ?) (@btsqtsarchive) September 28, 2021

PTD challenge from a height? We already did that before our bias do. So if this is not a soulmate thing then idk what is ? #namgi #runbts #BTSARMY pic.twitter.com/KZNBfS4Ikk — Kim⁷ ? (@kmbrlykim613) September 29, 2021

PTD challenge from a height? We already did that before our bias do. So if this is not a soulmate thing then idk what is ? #namgi@IamLeezC pic.twitter.com/tPL8jQh9nx — kimberly (@kim_brly28) September 29, 2021

We can see that these two are damn fearless and have the strength to take on any challenge in life. Now, just imagine seeing them on something like Fear Factor or our very own Khatron Ke Khiladi.