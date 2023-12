BTS members RM and V have enlisted today at the Nonsen military base of Korea. Namjoon had written a wonderful emotional letter for ARMYs where he said the most beautiful part was that he knew people who loved him were waiting for him. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung got wishes from his Wooga Squad and others as well. BTS members Kim Seokjin and J-Hope too leave from the military to see off the two. Seokjin wishes his babies making ARMYs super emotional. Kim Taehyung aka V said he was keen to see how he would look with a bald head. Also Read - BTS member Kim Nam-joon enlists in military; ARMY says 'We will wait for you RM' after reading his emotional note [Check reactions]

Kim Taehyung aka V's friends from high school also came to see him off. Fans are upset as some akgaes landed there with buses. BTS fans are very emotional about all the boys being in the military. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook does epic live with ARMY days ahead of enlisting; swears at sasaengs and reveals adorable details about Bam

i cant get over how absolutely normal tae looks with the buzz cut ? pic.twitter.com/TwLOYUUga8 — yuki⁷ (slow) (@joon_lovebot) December 11, 2023

BTS COMEBACK SOON 2025 ? https://t.co/83OymvPwaJ — bangtan.biased⁷?| Taejincember (@bxngtan_2013) December 11, 2023

Taehyung via ig de Gini Park y Levi, mejores amigos desde secundaria “Que tengas un buen viaje, amigo ? ” "Eso es genial. Por favor, ten cuidado” pic.twitter.com/HskgcMRZpr — Taekook Mexico | (@TK_Mexico) December 11, 2023

_ El amigo de Namjoon San Yawn subió una foto vía Instagram junto a Kim Namjoon y Team RM ?? ?? ???? ??? ??????? pic.twitter.com/VNp6jvLewY — ??????? ????????? ?? ???? ? (@yoli111073) December 11, 2023

— San Yawn de Balming Tiger compartió algunas fotos y videos de Namjoon en su Instagram. ?? "Gracias?" pic.twitter.com/lenPEBWPEe — ???; ?????? ?????? ⋅☽໋༄₊° (@btswingsjm7) December 11, 2023

