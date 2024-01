It looks like BTS members are shining on every platform. BTS leader RM aka Namjoon has shared some pics from his graduation day. Kim Taehyung and he have completed the basic five weeks course. It seems the two made it in the ranks of the six elite military trainees who have exceptional skills. Both of them got awarded for the same in a ceremony. In the Nonsan training centre, trainees have to show great skills in running, shooting and push ups to win such accolades. As we know, BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon is a gym freak. Even Taehyung did a lot of gym training before he went inside. Also Read - BTS fans unhappy with Dance Plus Pro judges Remo D'Souza, Shakti Mohan turning blind eye to 'peak plagiarism' done by The Trend group

BTS leader Namjoon aka RM shares some pics on Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RM (@rkive)

As we know, Kim Taehyung has plans to join the elite military forces. He will have more training for the same. The unit he plans to get into is under the direct command of the President. It is more like an anti-terrorism unit. Trainees are evaluated on IQ, lateral thinking and other qualities to be selected in that force. Also Read - BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung shares a birthday surprise for BTS ARMY [Watch Adorable Video]

BTS members in the military

BTS member Jin will be returning in the month of June 2024. He will then start promoting his album. J-Hope will be back by end of the year. Jimin and Jungkook are training at a different camp under the supervision of Jin.