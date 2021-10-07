BTS' RM gives an interesting reply to ARMY about riding a bicycle gifted to him by Jin

Those who know BTS leader RM even a bit, they would probably be aware of his habit of going for a ride on his bicycle. His fondness for bicycles is so immense that he has even written a song on it and released by the name Bicycle for 2021 BTS FESTA. So it was pretty natural for his fellow band member Jin to gift RM a bicycle on his birthday. RM had even showed off his new bike to ARMY during the live broadcast. Also Read - BTS' 'Love Myself' campaign with UN raises humongous amount to end violence and abuse against children; ARMY plays a huge role

It's been a while since RM got a hold of his new bike and ARMY wondered if the BTS leader is making a good use of it. An ARMY asked RM on Weverse, "Do you like the bike you got as a gift from Jin?" To which, RM responded in a quirky way giving an interesting anecdote about it.

He said that his bike is giving him more stares rather than being a member of the K-Pop boy band. "Oh, hmm. People stare because it's pink!" RM replied. He added that the bike is quite better than the rental ones called ddareungie that he used to use in the Seoul city. "But it's still a lot better than a ddareungie," RM said.

Meanwhile, BTS are returning to Los Angeles for a mini-residency at the new SoFi Stadium, reports Billboard.com. The K-pop stars will bring the 'BTS Permission to Dance On Stage - LA' to Inglewood, California on November 27 and 28 and December 1 and 2.

The in-person concert will mark the first time BTS have been able to be face-to-face with fans since the 2019 BTS World Tour. The news also arrives on the heels of their recent announcement of the livestream concert BTS 'Permission to Dance On Stage - LA', which will be held October 24.

The October livestream follows the group's 'BTS Map of the Soul On:e' event from October 2020. According to the release, that show was viewed in 191 countries/regions and used AR and XR tech that allowed the septet to interact with their followers via the 'ARMY on Air' fan event.

SoFi Stadium is one of the largest music venues in Southern California and fans can begin to get tickets on October 5.