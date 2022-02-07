Korean boy band BTS is currently at the top of the world. The band comprising of RM, Suga, Jimin, Jin, V, Jungkook and J-Hope is being appreciated and love by fans across the globe. They are among the most popular boy bands ever. Even among Indian celebrities, they are very popular. Well, for sometime now, we have been bringing to you some cool vidoes of BTS members dancing on Bollywood songs. This time we have a video of them showing their moves on viral Bengali song Kacha Badam. Also Read - BTS’ Jimin discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19 and appendicitis surgery; ‘So happy for him,’ says ARMY

The fanmade video begins Jungkook lip-syncing the Kacha Badam lyrics and then we have the entire gang breaking out into a dance on the song. Their steps match so well with the lyrics and beats of the song that we are instantly grooving with the band. The Bengali song has indeed traveled places and has gone viral like no other. And BTS dancing on the song, we bet it will get more popular.

Even BTS ARMY is totally in love with this version of Kacha Badam. A comment read, "Bts r so perfect that they can fit on any kind of music.. they just need beats to make that song perfect babes." Another comment read, "Perfect I indian editing I have senn in my life no words to describe how funny it is." Well, the video is super cool, we must say. But we wonder what is BTS members' reaction to this? Can you'll tell? Tweet to us at BollywoodLife.com at let us know. Until then, keep dancing on Kacha Badam kyunki yeh hai kacha badam.