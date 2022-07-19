BTS: RM, Jin, Jimin and more – Here is ranking the Bangtan Boys from top to bottom as school students

BTS or the Bangtan Boys are a global sensation. Their smash hits, terrific concert performances and adorable personalities have endeared them to millions. All of them starting pursuing their career as an idol pretty early in life. Kim Seokjin aka Jin was the eldest at 19. While all of them have graduated from University now, some of them were better students in school. Here is a look at BTS as school kids. Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Neetu Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan: The REAL equation shared by these Saas-Bahu Jodis will leave you surprised

RM

As we know, BTS RM was a diligent student. He was good in all subjects, and taught himself English by watching friends. BTS leader Kim Namjoon aka RM was considered in the top brass of scholarly students in the country with an IQ of 148. But he was never sure if pursuing academics was his motto in life. If not a musician, he did become a businessman like his father. RM grew up in an upper middle class home in Ilsan. He studied a bit in New Zealand. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck get married, Blackpink’s Jennie Kim in The Idol and more

Kim Seokjin aka Jin

Kim Seokjin who is reportedly from a wealthy family changed three schools. He has spent around six months in Australia as an exchange programme student. Kim Seokjin also got maximum support from his family to become an idol given that they were well-off financially. He is an acting major from Konkuk University and his scores are apparently top-class. The said University also admits good students so we can assume that Kim Seokjin was a scholar. Also Read - Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh passes away; Ajay Devgn, Vishal Dadlani and others mourn Naam Gum Jayega singer’s demise

Advertisement

SUGA aka Min Yoongi

BTS rapper SUGA aka Min Yoongi did not change schools much. It seems he was intelligent but not much interested in studies. This is reflected even in his statements where he tells people that gaining knowledge is good but he does not like the system. But when it comes to knowledge of the world and random things, few people can beat SUGA.

Jimin

Like BTS leader RM, Jimin too was a good student. His fave subject was Science. He was also the class president. But what impressed everyone was his dance skills. His teachers felt he could become an excellent contemporary dancer. Later, he chose to become an idol. Jimin had the shortest training period in BTS.

J-Hope

While J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok was always keen on a career in the performing arts, he was not a bad student either. His teachers have described him as an above-average student. They said that he would set goals and work really hard towards them. Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope's father was a literature teacher, which perhaps explains Hobi's lyricism in his songs.

Kim Taehyung aka V

Unlike some of the members, BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's family was fully supportive of his career as an idol. He did not have to stress much with studies. He has said that he was not a diligent student.

Jungkook

While golden maknae Jeon Jungkook is a music prodigy, the same cannot be said about his academic records. His high school graduation was attended by the BTS members. On a radio show, he was seen struggling with basic Math.

