BTS and ARMY have the relationship of best friends. Given the intense feelings of fans, BTS tends to be a bit wary about responding to romantic lines written by them. But that does not mean that they are not romantic. Some days back, the Dalmajung Merch collection was released by BTS. The items are very pretty. But even more are the love letters written by BTS for ARMYs. Yes, Dalmajung means in Korean to meet the moon. Like Bollywood films, in Korean the moon is symbolic of love, longing and lovers. The boys have written thoughts for ARMYs and we cannot help but swoon.

It can be said comfortably that the hyung line of BTS is much more romantic than we assume them to be. The English translation of the letters will make you think so. From yearning about lovers to sending love-soaked lines about fleeting moments of togetherness, the boys have shown that they can bring it on when it comes to romance.

dalmajung love letter translation thread a letter i send to you

filled with lots of longing.

this night where i sink even deeper in thought

as i recieve the beautiful moonlight.

please remember

even though our bodies are far

my heart alone is there.

— kim namjoon pic.twitter.com/E35Hf5a5fK — 윤서⁷ (@btsinthemoment) September 21, 2022

ARMY has gone crazy after reading this. Like no one would expect Bangtan Boys to write love letters for fans. Check out some of the crazy reactions here...

i cant do this anymore i really cant pff — maro⁷ RUSH HOUR xx (@iamshy7x) September 21, 2022

Now we are receiving love letters from bangtan too ? the best relationship ever — thv_jl ♡⁷ (@Jlkim97) September 21, 2022

"Even though our bodies are far my heart alone is there" holy- oh my god JOONIE pic.twitter.com/NWe5jKEEEQ — ? 지민 부인⁷? | RUSH HOUR ? | Yoongi marry ME (@bangtanys_clown) September 21, 2022

OMG ?????? IT'S SO POETIC AND BEAUTIFUL LIKE YOU JOON — Jannat⁷? (@JFT_ot7) September 21, 2022

BTS aka Bangtan Boys is loved all over the globe for their artistry, humility, charm and good looks. But desi fans must have noticed how these love letters are so similar to Bollywood's references of the moon, love and longing.