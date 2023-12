BTS members have all joined the military. While Jin, J-Hope and SUGA already left, these four enlisted on December 11 and 12, 2023. Now, HYBE has released a Bangtan Bomb of the day when RM aka Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung aka V left for the military academy. We can see that Namjoon and Taehyung are happy that they are in the same base. The two say that they hope to run into one another. Taehyung said they would end up smiling and laughing if they see each other. As we know, BTS V aka Kim Taehyung has opted for the elite forces. It is an anti-terrorism unit. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook fans get emotional after his brother shares a candid picture with a poignant message

In the clip, we can see military seniors, Jin, Hobi and SUGA patting the heads of the boys. Bang PD gave the boys hot packs and some items to look after their skin. As we know, they are allowed only few items inside. RM and Jungkook have shared a hug. Namjoon is heard telling JK that he will not be able to see him off. The Golden Maknae of BTS is all teary-eyed.

?‍? Let's see. pic.twitter.com/0BtJR5uDEs — christa⁷ ? WAITING FOR 2025 (@ryuminating) December 13, 2023

im crying because you can see how affected Jungkook is by the entire thing i CANT DO THIS ANYMORE pic.twitter.com/3sus1vuFi6 — lea⁷ ??‍? (@seokjinbit) December 13, 2023

when jungkook looked at the camera one last time..... pic.twitter.com/Tc0rQ34Fk3 — jk.97 (@jeonIves) December 13, 2023

BangPD gave goody bags to Joonie, Tae, Jimin, and Jungkook at the enlistment center and they had things like hotpacks and skincare items that they're allowed to bring with them. — christa⁷ ? WAITING FOR 2025 (@ryuminating) December 13, 2023

? had to come~pic.twitter.com/ANocMn5G0U — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) December 13, 2023

ARMYs set an example by not crowding the military camp where the enlistment happened. Fans are glad that Jungkook and Jimin, two of the most sensitive members are together in the drill. BTS is planning a gala comeback in 2025 with a World Tour.