BTS aka RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook, that is, the Bangtan Boys' Memories of 2021 has been released in a DVD format. ARMYs have been sharing clips of the same online and have been going gaga over how close the BTS members really are. The Bangtan Boys' goofiest and adorable sides along with the hottest personalities are seen in Memories of 2021. Talking about the goofiness of the Bangtan Boys, we came across a clip from Memories of 2021 which features RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook shooting together. The Tannies reject one of Jungkook's ideas during a photoshoot. And it's relatable and hilarious at the same time. Also Read - BTS Vlog: SUGA aka Min Yoongi's wood carving reaffirms his ideal 'husband material' tag, ARMY says, 'Pronoun of Marriage' [Read Tweets]

BTS members reject Jungkook's idea of a photoshoot

It so happened that the BTS members were shooting the concept photos for Festa 2021. And for the same, the Bangtan Boys – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and JK – were seen in colourful outfits that made them look like cotton candies of different colours. They were all copying poses suggested by each of the BTS members. RM suggested a Michael Jackson posture, Hobi suggested a crab posture, and Suga had a cute posture, too. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung had the easiest one out of all. He suggested striking his signature V pose for the pictures. Also Read - BTS V aka Kim Taehyung gets called an 'Uncle' by a kid, and Jimin's reaction is relatable AF [Watch Video]

Out of them all Jimin, Jungkook and Jin had difficult postures. Jimin's posture was that of sitting on a chair in the air. Jin's was a hard side-way lean which almost tripped Taehyung. But the most difficult of it all was Jungkook's posture. It was a Yoga posture wherein one balances his/her body on his hand. And right away, the idea was rejected by the members. It's funny and relatable at the same time. Jungkook is fond of exercising and working out. So are others but sometimes, the things that Jungkook does easily are difficult for the rest of the Bangtan Boys. Check out the goofy video here: Also Read - BTS' Jimin beats fellow members Kim Taehyung, Jungkook and more K-pop artist to grabs 1st position in individual Brand Reputation

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김태형 taehyung⁷ ? (@taetaebooo)

BTS solo projects

Meanwhile, during Festa Dinner this year, the BTS members announced that they will be taking a break from the hectic work schedule as the boyband. They are now 'focussing' on their individual artistry. And it just means more content of BTS members for the ARMY.