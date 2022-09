The popular South Korean pop band BTS has always managed to grab everyone's attention with their music and songs. RM, the leader of the BTS group is all set to lend his voice to the audio guide for the upcoming Korean art exhibition at LACMA. Yes, you read that right! ARMYs will be going gaga over this piece of good news. If reports are to be believed then, the handsome hunk RM has finally curated and recorded commentaries on 10 art pieces. Reportedly, the song will be displayed at The Space Between: The Modern in Korean Art exhibition. Moreover, RM's commentaries will be available for his fans in Korean and English languages. Also Read - BTS: ARMY rejoices as Kim Taehyung posts UNSEEN pictures on Instagram from NYC amidst dating rumours with Jennie [View Tweets]

According to the reports, The Space Between: The Modern in Korean Art exhibition will take place at LACMA from September 11th to February 19th. The exhibition will feature approximately 130 works that will showcase various arts.