BTS' RM REACTS on the K-pop group members getting appointed as “Special Presidential Envoys For Future Generations And Culture”

In the last week, we saw President Moon Jae In appointing BTS aka Bangtan Boys as as special envoys of Korea's growth and culture in order to "expand the country's diplomatic strength and outreach on a global level, during a time when South Korea's status within the international society is gaining greater recognition." This move will be extension of President's diplomacy, which serves the purpose of a "collaborative effort with professionals in the field of the civic culture whose stage is the world, to enhance South Korea's image as a nation which takes the lead in global issues." Also Read - BTS: Jungkook drops a hint about the septet's next song after the sucess of Dynamite, Butter and Permission To Dance

Now, the leader of the group RM has reacted to honour as he said on SBS’s Eight O’Clock News "BTS has grown up with the current generation of young people. In the process, we wanted to express the emotions we felt right now. We have witnessed and experienced the impact of the global economic crisis or something social both directly and indirectly. During the crisis in 2021, although we are weak, if we have the power to do something, like the special cultural envoy or the U.N. General Assembly, we will do what we can for our country, with a heavy yet happy heart, for the young people who have grown up with us and the future generations around the world. As we head to the States, we will do our best to fulfill our mission and return home." Also Read - BTS: Jungkook's obsession with getting inked is endearing – find out the meaning of some of his tattoos

While BTS will attend the first official meeting as special envoys in September in the 76th United Nations General Assembly, ARMY has demanded that the popular K-pop band should be exempted from military services. On social media, we saw a fan stating, "BTS should be given a benefit of some sort, like the mandatory military exemption, if they're going to be called here and there for government events. If they get appointed as presidential envoys, shouldn't they be at least given a military service exemption." Also Read - BTS provides RM survival guide for new ARMYs to catch up on 8 years of content and we cannot be more THANKFUL – watch video