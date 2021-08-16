The K-Pop superband BTS made their smashing debut in 2013. Christened BTS, or the Bangtan Sonyeondan, they are a septet comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The band is also known as the Bangtan Boys. They have a following of over 30 million on Twitter and 44 million on Instagram. They have smashed their own record with their latest track Butter, which has been holding the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart since its release. Also Read - Is BTS member V's dog a bigger fan of Jimin than his owner? These instances suggest so

Apart from tasting global success with their music, the septet is also known for pulling off the complex dance choreography with ease. Most of the BTS members also spend a lot of time practicing dance steps. And now BTS' leader RM has revealed who is the best and worst dance amongst Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook and himself.

When RM was asked in an interview about who learns choreography the fastest, he took V, Jimin, and J-Hope's name. When it comes to naming the slowest one, RM nominated himself for it. Talking about who spends more time singing to dancing, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga and V chose to sing. The remaining two members RM and J-Hope chose to dance all day. If you ask the Bangtan Boys who is the official lead dancer among them, they would name J-Hope and Jimin along with V.

BTS brought back the trademark dance pop verve mixed with an element of fun in their new single Butter followed by Permission To Dance. Butter highlights distinctive baseline and crisp synth sounds, and tries incorporating the hallmark BTS element of fun in the lyrics. A range of musicians including Rob Grimaldi, Stephen Kirk, Ron Perry, Jenna Andrews, Alex Bilowitz and Sebastian Garcia lent a hand in writing the song. Leader RM took part in the making of the track, too, to add the signature BTS style. The choreography is a combination of group and unit dances.