BTS: RM, Suga and Jimin hold a LIVE session about their upcoming concert, Hobi's obsession with polaroids, Vmin's pulls-ups and more

BTS members RM (Kim Namjoon), Suga (Min Yoongi) and Jimin (Park Jimin) held a live session on VLive for the ARMYs. It had been a long time and the BTS ARMY had been missing the boys a lot. Check what Jimin, RM, and Suga said in Vlive, below...