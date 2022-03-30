BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook left for their international schedule in the US on Monday. They will be attending the Grammys and will be performing live in Las Vegas in April. Now, the media had gathered outside the Incheon airport to get a glimpse of the Bangtan Boys as they head to the US. ARMYs had also gathered at the airport to wish them the best for their journey to the US. A clip of a media portal is going viral in which a reporter is heard talking to his colleague about taking pictures of the BTS members. However, RM aka Kim Namjoon and Suga aka Min Yoongi were disrespected by them. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' J-Hope recovers from COVID-19, Jim Carrey slams Will Smith, Alec Baldwin-Hilaria expecting 7th child and more

The reporter asked the camera person to not focus on RM and Suga and instead focus on Jin, V and Jimin. The clip was from a viral video that was being broadcasted live on the channel's YouTube handle. When BTS ARMY came across the clip, their fury knew no bounds. They called out the reporter and the cameraperson. BTS ARMY is known to be OT7. Yes, they have biases but they love all the members alike. Check out the video here:

The viral video was shared on various YouTube handles. The comments section was full of the wrath of the BTS ARMY. One of the users commented, "Shame on the reporters. RM and Suga are very much loved. Please dont forget BTS have 7 members and each one of them are outstanding as entertainers."

Another one commented, "What the hell is wrong with those people .. they have no brain .. BTS ARE KOREAN ARTISTS THEY SHOULD BE PROUD OF THEM .. they should pay attention to all 7 members of BTS they are not the same with any of them missing and they have repeatedly said love us all the same .. to face this nonsense in their home is horrible .. those journalists should be fired, they are making Korea look bad internationally."

Yet another one said, "So rude.. all members should be loved. Without these 2 there would be no songs OR group. Everyone should be treated with respect. Without RM there would never have been a group.. They are all poplar to us.."