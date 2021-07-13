BTS: RM trolls Suga's pre-debut hairdo as a 'chicken post', and the latter's woes are relatable AF

BTS celebrated its eighth anniversary recently and the boy band made it memorable by releasing Permission To Dance and A Butterful Getaway. In the latter, the boy band made some revelations about the journey so far. RM trolled Suga about his hairdo in pre-debut days. It seems when Suga came for his auditions he had a mohawk. RM termed it as a chicken post. Well, he was talking about a chicken comb. As we know, a mohawk looks a little like that. Suga took it sportingly but revealed that he had very little options other than a mohawk. And every student will relate to his woes. Also Read - BTS: Bowled over by Jimin's hot look in a vest? The singer reveals how the septet braved chilly winds and freezing water to shoot for the super sexy pics

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Suga studied in an all-boys school and the rules were strict. It seems boys were not allowed to grow hair from the back or have sideburns. He said he was left with no other option but to do a mohawk. It was the most fashionable thing he could manage within the school rules. We totally feel you Min Yoongi! He also revealed that he was a good basketball player and won games for his high school. It was nice to hear some nice memories from Suga. We know that life post that was quite hard as he had to work to make ends meet. His parents did not support his music career and he had to worry about funding a college education on his own.

Here is a video of the time when Suga landed up for auditions with a mohawk...

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When the boys were making their debut, none of them were as polished as they are now. In fact, they got a lot of criticism for their looks. But they stayed on in a resilient manner and achieved all the success. Suga's hair colour, his mullets from the Butter pics and other hairdos have a different fan base now.