BTS: RM turns salesman for an UNIMAGINABLE product but it's not a surprise

Whenever BTS members endorse or unintentionally promote something, it ends up being sold out. We know how Jungkook once sold off a brand of Kombucha and a laundry softener. In fact, the Kombucha was unavailable throughout Seoul and Jungkook told ARMYs that he could not find some for himself. Now, it is RM who has sold off something. But it is not a drink, apparel or bag. He has managed to sell off a diffuser. Yes, BTS members can also sell of diffusers and de-humidifers. Well, RM had shared some gorgeous pictures of his studio. We got a look into his table and collectibles that cost in thousands of dollars.

One thing that fans noticed was the diffuser from the brand :60. The all day fresh diffuser is perfect for studios and closed rooms. It costs around USD 22 for a bottle while the refill is costlier at 40 dollars. Both of them sold out as soon as RM shared the pictures. Come to think of it, RM aka Namjoon did not even display it prominently. One can assume how closely fans observe BTS and their surroundings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RM (@rkive)

The scent of the diffuser is something that resonates with RM aka Kim Namjoon. It has the smell of grass. We know how much he loves nature and being close to the gardens and parks. In fact, RM is not fond of artificial scents. He prefers using Chanel body lotion.

BTS has now resumed practice for the Seoul concert. The Bangtan Boys have fans excited with the prospect of a world tour and a new album. J-Hope told fans in VLive that fans can expect new music soon and they do not have to wait much longer. BTS RM has been keenly watching the Beijing Winter Olympics and supporting the South Korean sportsmen.