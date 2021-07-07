BTS: RM used to bombard himself with challenges and worries; here's how one lifestyle change saved him

BTS has reached new heights and the one key person who is responsible for its success is RM. The leader of the band has been an inspiration to his fellow members and the ARMY. In a past interview to Weverse magazine, he spoke about a time when he used to bombard himself with challenges and worries. Also Read - BTS: When RM spoke about his past ‘love life’ and the ideal qualities he looks for in a girl

He was asked if changes in his body could improve his creativity. He had replied, "I started to think I better change myself a little, physically or mentally. I'm talking about being steady. I used to bombard myself with challenges and worries and just get over them, but now I think it's time to find that one sturdy thing and plant myself there."

He had added that the best choice was working out, and thought it was changing his behavior a lot. "I'm hoping that, if I keep working out for a year or two, I'll become a different person," RM had stated.

Meanwhile, BTS has topped Billboard’s Hot 100 charts yet again. This is the 6th time in a row that the septet's single has topped the charts. Butter beat the likes of Olivia Rodrigo's good 4 u, Doja Cat and SZA's Kiss Me More, Dupa Lipa and DaBaby's Levitating and more to grabbed the top spot this week.

The band is also going to play Butter at UEFA Euro 2021 final. They have managed to beat 's 'Kill My Mind', Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy', and Usher's 'Yeah'. They will be taking over the stadium through #VivoStadiumDJ.