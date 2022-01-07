BTS leader Kim Namjoon aka RM is an avid reader. It is evident from his lyrics. Kim Namjoon finished 4-5 books when BTS was In The Soop 2. We can imagine the amount of reading he has done in this break. From feminism to classics, his taste is also quite vast. Over the years, RM has also recommended books to BTS fans. Today, Namjoon gave fans a glimpse of his bookshelf. It looks like he arranged it as it was kind of messy. RM has a number of books from all parts of the world. As we know, he has a distinct love for museums, art, design, history, art and paintings. Indian fans noticed that he had a book on Chandigarh's architecture. The name of the book was Jeanneret Chandigarh. The book is about the numerous pieces of furniture made by Swiss architect Pierre Jeanneret. Also Read - BTS' Suga X Jungkook X Chakho: 5 adorable YoonKook moments that'll leave you impatient for their webtoon track

The author was the cousin of Le Corbusier who designed Chandigarh in the 1950s. Amongst his furniture pieces, the most famous one was the teak and cane chair with V shaped legs. Needless to say, Indian BTS fans were thrilled to see a book on Chandigarh on his shelf. Take a look at the reactions...

Namjoon Bookshelf has a book named 'Jeanneret Chandigarh' which is about the Indian City Chandigarh ?❤ pic.twitter.com/sLzPNYSb8X — ? (@joyous_soul7) January 7, 2022

Thanks to one of my friend ... I noticed this .... This is a book about chairs which were particularly designed for Chandigarh , India ( And namjoon is reading this .... Like omg ... Like Indian Armys you can literally hear me screaming) pic.twitter.com/8eGhQE6uIq — |Daughter_of_namjesus|⁷ |ARSD?| (@_send_the_love_) January 7, 2022

Yes! It's namjoon's. I think he like the Pierre and his works. All the works are inspired from local one's.

The book is a Catalog of the Pierre's works in Chandigarh. The architect is involved in planning of Gandhi bhavan, Punjab University and many more in Chandigarh. — AMY (@29amiga) January 7, 2022

idk if he has read it or its just there in collection of his books but atleast he had read the word chandigarh and that enough for me , I found BTS at uni (PU in chandigarh) so my early army days are there , Namjoon just knowing it exists somehow is giving me so much happiness — Unshi Loves Jooni (@Bangtan_my_home) January 7, 2022

NAMJOON HAS A BOOK ABOUT MY CITY. I AM ABOUT TO PASS OUT. WHAT IF NAMJOON IN CHANDIGARH ONE DAY ???? pic.twitter.com/jxdk2tP95Y — Seokjinoholic (@TheRealKSJWife) January 7, 2022

OMGGGG NAMJOON READ BOOK ABOUT CHANDIGARH APNA SADDA PUNJAB. pic.twitter.com/Y00SJ6IE7K — park Jimin (@bts_fangirling) January 7, 2022

Well, RM the leader of BTS is known for his love for art and furniture. He showed a wall art installation made by France's Othoniel Studio. The glass bricks were made in India.

Kim Namjoon is also the owner of some expensive furniture and art pieces. His studio has a George Nakashima coffee table that costs 18,000 USD. Well, cost of art is nothing for a connoisseur. In the mean time, Desi ARMYs especially Chandigarh ones are going Balle Balle!