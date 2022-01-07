BTS leader Kim Namjoon aka RM is an avid reader. It is evident from his lyrics. Kim Namjoon finished 4-5 books when BTS was In The Soop 2. We can imagine the amount of reading he has done in this break. From feminism to classics, his taste is also quite vast. Over the years, RM has also recommended books to BTS fans. Today, Namjoon gave fans a glimpse of his bookshelf. It looks like he arranged it as it was kind of messy. RM has a number of books from all parts of the world. As we know, he has a distinct love for museums, art, design, history, art and paintings. Indian fans noticed that he had a book on Chandigarh's architecture. The name of the book was Jeanneret Chandigarh. The book is about the numerous pieces of furniture made by Swiss architect Pierre Jeanneret. Also Read - BTS' Suga X Jungkook X Chakho: 5 adorable YoonKook moments that'll leave you impatient for their webtoon track
The author was the cousin of Le Corbusier who designed Chandigarh in the 1950s. Amongst his furniture pieces, the most famous one was the teak and cane chair with V shaped legs. Needless to say, Indian BTS fans were thrilled to see a book on Chandigarh on his shelf. Take a look at the reactions... Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Update on BTS' Seoul Concert, Britney Spears' 1st glass of wine in 13 years and more
Well, RM the leader of BTS is known for his love for art and furniture. He showed a wall art installation made by France's Othoniel Studio. The glass bricks were made in India. Also Read - A look into BTS leader RM's glorious home that is a perfect blend of art and modernity [VIEW PICS]
Kim Namjoon is also the owner of some expensive furniture and art pieces. His studio has a George Nakashima coffee table that costs 18,000 USD. Well, cost of art is nothing for a connoisseur. In the mean time, Desi ARMYs especially Chandigarh ones are going Balle Balle!
