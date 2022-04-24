BTS members are hugely popular in India, and their leader RM aka Kim Namjoon has a huge fanbase in the country. India leads the nation that searches for RM on social media. Yesterday, everyone got a shock as a picture started doing rounds on social media. It was of Mahira Sharma on what looked like BTS leader Kim Namjoon aka RM's Insta stories. Fans reacted with surprise, shock and amusement. The fact is that whether it is an Insta post or story, everything posted by any of the BTS members goes viral in seconds and micro seconds. It is very unlikely that she would feature, and it would not get noticed by BTS ARMY at large. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani share cryptic posts on Instagram as break-up rumours emerge

Vaise aapkey fake video editing daad deni padegi but unfortunately I was online in that hour when he posted these pics and I had seen all the pics and there was no picture of your poor "mahira sharma" I'd seen it one on Twitter and on Instagram too — Zookia~?MIMI OST?(ia) (@Zookia_BTS) April 24, 2022

This is really true?????

MahiraSharma with #Rm they are doing any MV??

Please god this is not true ??? pic.twitter.com/9jYcBUe2oI — Vintage Dhoni ?? (@Drama_Queens___) April 24, 2022

Bhaii hamne bhi to post dekha hi h n agr ye hoti (respectfully saying) to i-armys aur k-armys ab tak usko trend krchuke Hote n bro !! Unko chhord apne Indian Armys hi do din pehle trend kr rhe hote but Mahira Sharma k fans are saying ye real h hamare paas screen recording h ??‍♀️. — ♠️Chingudi♠️ ?? (@Chingudi1) April 24, 2022

wait wth Mahira Sharma is this true? matlab jo season mein pandit ji aaye the woh sach bole rahe the about her being world famous? WOH BHI CAUSE OF BTS? LIKE NAMJOON POSTED HER PHOTO? IT'S INSANE Y'ALL pic.twitter.com/BpVsM1sASX — shinchan ??⁷⁺⁹ (@shinchan_asc) April 24, 2022

Funnily, some people are saying that they could see it. Others have said that it is an edit, and did not look impressed. Till date, no actress has featured in any of the BTS videos. In the picture, we can see Mahira Sharma doing her lips seated in a makeup room. Some fans said it would be an Instagram glitch which is why she landed up in RM's Insta stories. Anyways, some fans got hopeful because BTS has an album coming up, and BTS leader Kim Namjoon did say he has surprise collabs lined up for his upcoming mixtape.

Mahira Sharma's song Lehenga has got 1.5 Billion Views on YouTube. The song crooned by Jass Manak is a real bop. She has been part of some successful music videos. Yesterday, Mahira Sharma stormed out of an interview after a journalist fat-shamed her. She was promoting her latest movie with Ranjit Bawa. Mahira Sharma has been questioned about her weight of late, and did not look comfortable about it. Now, an ugly fight has happened between Shehnaaz Gill and her fans. BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon is a global youth icon and world famous for his music, being BTS leader and of course, his speech at the UN.