BTS: RM's response to an ARMY asking about Jungkook's addiction with In the Seom will make you go ROFL 

BTS leader RM has been interacting with the ARMYs on Weverse. He was asked about the maknae, Jungkook who is currently addicted to BTS Island: In The Seom game. His response to ARMY will leave you rolling on the floor, laughing.