BTS: RM's response to an ARMY asking about Jungkook's addiction with In the Seom will make you go ROFL 

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook are having a gala time exploring their individual careers. They have begun this Chapter 2 to focus on their solo works and ARMY is more than happy for them. BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon came online on Weverse and interacted with the ARMYs. He talked about various things under the sun, however, it's his response to an ARMY asking about Jungkook's addiction with BTS Island: In the Seom, that'll leave you ROFL.

RM, Jungkook have played BTS Island: In the Seom

A couple of days ago, Big Hit released the BTS game called BTS Island: In the Seom. ARMY is busy enjoying interacting with the members in the game and helping them build and maintain the Island. Most certainly, ARMY is tripping over how character traits of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook have been captured in the game. Out of the septet of Bangtan Boys, RM and Jungkook are known to have played BTS Island: In the Seom. Jungkook has been playing and has already crossed level 442, as per a few ARMYs who are keeping a tab on his game.

RM responds to a question on Jungkook and In the Seom

So, an ARMY asked Namjoon if Jungkook is living on BTS Island: In the Seom, that is the game. "Namjoon-ah, does Jungkookie live on In the Seom?? Kekekekeke," the ARMY asked the Yet To Come and Run BTS rapper. Namjoonie had a funny response to the same. He said, "I heard he applied for a permanent residence card." Well, it's just the BTS leader making a harmless joke at the golden maknae and his obsession with games. Jungkook loves gaming as is known by all the fans.

OP: Namjoon-ah, does Jungkookie live on In the Seom?? Kekekekeke

? I heard he applied for a permanent residence card@BTS_twt #BTS #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/Jpp2CUmNEr — bora ? (slow) (@modooborahae) July 10, 2022

Meanwhile, talking about their solo projects, RM will be coming up with an album by the end of the year, it seems. He is still working on it. Jungkook, on the other hand, dropped his solo single with American singer/songwritercalledin June.