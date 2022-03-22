There is no stopping BTS. They keep achieving new things every now and then. Last week, music magazine Rolling Stone came up with a list of the best 100 songs by the Grammy-nominated artists. In the list Jungkook was described as ‘young genius polymath.’ Now that’s a huge thing for the BTS member. ARMY is obviously impressed. Sharing the bit abut the singer, a user wrote, “Jungkook being called “YOUNG GENIUS POLYMATH” by ROLLING STONES! Really, his talent is so well recognized GLOBALLY, by the most respected people and institutions! Jungkook WORLDWIDE IT BOY INDEED!” Another fan wrote, “Jungkook, Young Genius Polymath!? I'm listening to my favorite OST by #Jungkook ~ #StayAlive produced by Suga @BTS_twt.” Read another comment, “Yes finally a word satisfying his wide range of knowledge and talents.” Read another tweet, “Yes, fits him perfectly!” Have a look at some of the reactions below: Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: All about BTS Heardle, Priyanka Chopra to co-host pre Oscars and more

A fan also highlighted Jungkook's Euphoria and wrote, "Jungkook's "Euphoria" is the highest ranking solo song in Rolling Stone's "The 100 Best BTS Songs" (#23). They wrote the song reveals "the depth of Jungkook's yearning, emotionally fraught voice — not a boy, not yet a man, not yet a lot of things."

Well, even sky is not the limit for BTS members.