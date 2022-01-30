BTS: Running Man guests were asked to name the K-pop boyband members and it resulted in CHAOS – watch video

Bangtan Boys are quite popular across the globe. They are one of the most popular Korean acts in the world. Now, in the latest episode of Running Man, the cast members were asked to name the bandmates. However, it resulted in pure chaos. The video of the same is going viral on Twitter. The cast members of Running Man were in a competition to guess the names of the BTS members right, however, they were all goofing it up due to the other members who were trying to distract them from taking names. Also Read - BTS X Sharara Sharara: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook groove to Bigg Boss 15 contestant Shamita Shetty’s song – Watch Video

The Running Man cast didn't get a moment to guess as the competitive spirit between the members to get the names of BTS members was quite high. BTS' Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) and V (Kim Taehyung) promptly came to the contestants' minds. However, the distraction was so much that getting the name right of the other BTS members or even thinking was difficult. The video is going viral on Twitter as you read this. BTS ARMY is demanding that BTS make an appearance on the show. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - BTS: Suga aka Min Yoongi's post brings out ARMY's creativity with memes – view GOOFY and HILARIOUS pics

I LOVE THEM SO MUCHYAH BTS GO TO RUNNING MAN AGAIN IM BEGGING??? https://t.co/50Xu0ponDZ — jenny? (@missjeneykth) January 30, 2022

On Running Man they were asked to guess BTS members name.

pic.twitter.com/9sWaR7ub37 — ??????? ???? ??? ⋆ (@AdeyemiRA2) January 30, 2022

SBS Variety Show 'Running Man' casts played guessing all the BTS members on their recent episode, they're so chaotic while completing the 7 boys' name and in the end Eunhyuk (SUJU member) finally got them all ?? pic.twitter.com/z3BPuYNhGA — ? taetae ? CHRISTMAS TREE (@Jekeeey2) January 30, 2022

On Running Man, the guess were asked to guess the names of the members of the group #BTS ? Jungkook name being mentioned first and the most ?pic.twitter.com/5gpJMdsfLd — ? ? ? ? ᴼˢᵀ¹ ♡︎ Sтaу aℓινє ! (@JEONATl0N) January 30, 2022

220130 Running Man quiz: guessing BTS members names pic.twitter.com/wKnOvhHdrB — julia ? (@armyarchives_) January 30, 2022

? SBS <Running Man>

Entertaining segment where the comedians were asked to name BTS members. ?pic.twitter.com/YSVq4LcR9O — BTS V Canada ??? (@TaehyungCanada) January 30, 2022

BTS had featured in Running Man episodes before. ARMYs miss watching the tannies and their goofy and adorable moment from their appearance on Running Man. Meanwhile, Bangtan Boys are currently on a break. They are having a blast spending time with their families and visiting places they had been wanting to. They are likely to begin their schedule again in March with their concert in Seoul.

Elsewhere, BTS have been active on their Instagram handle and have been sharing a lot of pictures, videos and moments on their stories and posts. BTS ARMY is missing the boys and watching them together.