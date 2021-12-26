Bangtan Boys - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, surprised BTS ARMY by making their Instagram accounts a couple of weeks ago. Ever since the boys have been keeping ARMY on their toes with their posts. Some of the BTS members are quite active on social media while some make occasional appearances. BTS grabs headlines every other day for their posts or some other things. And BTS' Golden Maknae Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook have made headlines for his Instagram account. BTS ARMY got into Sherlock mode and dug up the account information. And guess what they've found? ARMY has found out that Jungkook owned the Instagram account that he created in March 2016. Yes, you read that right. Also Read - BTS: Here's how J-Hope reacted to V's new song Christmas Tree

When one checks into the 'about this account' section of the My Universe crooner, you'd find that the Date Joined reads: March 22, 2016. This information has shocked and surprised the ARMY a lot. They have been talking about the same ever since the reports have surfaced. Check out Jungkook's account deets here:

BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon joined Instagram on 30th November in the US. Jin aka Kim Seokjin joined Instagram on 3rd December, a day before his birthday, whilst in South Korea. Jimin aka Park Jimin joined Instagram on 2nd December 2021 in South Korea. Apart from them, BTS members Suga, Taehyung and Hobi's account deets are restricted and cannot be viewed. Check out the snapshot of the same below:

Check out ARMY's reaction upon knowing Jungkook's Instagram joining date here:

jungkook joined instagram since 2016 ?? pic.twitter.com/l2rJGuQc2r — 꾸기⟭⟬⁷ (@justletmeloveJK) December 26, 2021

TF DO YOU MEAN JUNGKOOK'S INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT WAS CREATED WAY BACK 2016??????? — wave⁷ (@armkive_) December 26, 2021

omg!!! so Jungkook joined Instagram long time agoo???? and its March 22,2016!!!!? pic.twitter.com/tO3ZBkdxli — 제께헤이이이이♡ (@Kookieahh) December 26, 2021

Jeon Jungkook of @BTS_twt already have Instagram sinced 2016 that's why some says or speculate that Jungkook already have an account since then. But other members made or join Instagram just this December pic.twitter.com/bJnwUCjerT — jmina (@jmina95518206) December 26, 2021

OMG, JEON JUNGKOOK JOINED INSTAGRAM WAYBACK 2016!! ? pic.twitter.com/pOXNkzD2D0 — Secsyyou⁷ (@secsyjimin7) December 26, 2021

Jungkook's account has joined Instagram since 2016. While Jin, Jimin, Rm since 2021☺️??#BTS pic.twitter.com/hkNqRrEs0Z — itsmejoe (@Ciievly) December 26, 2021

Jungkook having an Instagram account since 2016 and never posting on it in 6 years is such a Jungkook thing to do.

His Weverse account can relate pic.twitter.com/nm3yUB1xtZ — ®™ (@LittIePu9) December 26, 2021

What’s the most shocking about Jungkook’s account on Instagram was “he joined IG since 2016”. pic.twitter.com/ubTRJMI32Q — john alvin morcelos (@john_morcelos) December 26, 2021

JUNGKOOK HAD INSTAGRAM SINCE 2016?;!$;;!;&:$ pic.twitter.com/rhi6ZPqiOm — elle • ate gel day? (@yoonkoomail) December 26, 2021

So Jungkook has had his Instagram account since March 21, 2016!!!!! I bet he has been stalking all of us! Also ironically March 21st is my dad's birthday!@bts_twt #abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz #JeonJungkook #Jungkook #btsoninstagram #BTS #BTSARMY pic.twitter.com/VosnGJZMDZ — OG Justin Seagull⁷-- ? ⟬⟭ TaeJin Month ⟭⟬ ? (@JUSTINSEAGULLOG) December 26, 2021

In the latest news, BTS' RM, Suga, and Jin grabbed headlines for testing positive for the novel coronavirus. ARMY has been fearing for Jimin, J-Hope, Taehyung and Jungkook ever since. The Bangtan Boys have been in quarantine ever since their return from the US. Bangtan Boys are currently on a break. They may hold a concert in Seoul in March 2022 if the threat of a new variant on the virus dies down.