Bangtan Boys - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, surprised BTS ARMY by making their Instagram accounts a couple of weeks ago. Ever since the boys have been keeping ARMY on their toes with their posts. Some of the BTS members are quite active on social media while some make occasional appearances. BTS grabs headlines every other day for their posts or some other things. And BTS' Golden Maknae Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook have made headlines for his Instagram account. BTS ARMY got into Sherlock mode and dug up the account information. And guess what they've found? ARMY has found out that Jungkook owned the Instagram account that he created in March 2016. Yes, you read that right. Also Read - BTS: Here's how J-Hope reacted to V's new song Christmas Tree
When one checks into the 'about this account' section of the My Universe crooner, you'd find that the Date Joined reads: March 22, 2016. This information has shocked and surprised the ARMY a lot. They have been talking about the same ever since the reports have surfaced. Check out Jungkook's account deets here: Also Read - BTS ARMY trend 'COVID GET THE HELL OUT' after Suga, RM and Jin test positive for the virus – see Twitter reactions
Also Read - BTS: After Suga, RM and Jin test positive for Covid-19; Big Hit Music shares heath update
BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon joined Instagram on 30th November in the US. Jin aka Kim Seokjin joined Instagram on 3rd December, a day before his birthday, whilst in South Korea. Jimin aka Park Jimin joined Instagram on 2nd December 2021 in South Korea. Apart from them, BTS members Suga, Taehyung and Hobi's account deets are restricted and cannot be viewed. Check out the snapshot of the same below:
Check out ARMY's reaction upon knowing Jungkook's Instagram joining date here:
In the latest news, BTS' RM, Suga, and Jin grabbed headlines for testing positive for the novel coronavirus. ARMY has been fearing for Jimin, J-Hope, Taehyung and Jungkook ever since. The Bangtan Boys have been in quarantine ever since their return from the US. Bangtan Boys are currently on a break. They may hold a concert in Seoul in March 2022 if the threat of a new variant on the virus dies down.
