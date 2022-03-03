BTS sells out their four concerts at Las Vegas in April within hours; ARMY shares happiness of securing tickets on social media - read tweets

BTS is becoming more popular globally by the day. Their fan following has grown after songs like Dynamite and Butter. Well, they will be performing in Las Vegas from April 8 to 16. This is the Permission To Dance concert in the Sin City. The ticketing was opened to fans last night. As we know, ARMY needs to have the ARMY membership to secure the tickets. It is available on Weverse. Well, the four shows have been sold out during the pre-sale itself. This means that no tickets are available for the general public. The Allegiant Stadium is the biggest one in the US. It has a seating capacity of 65K. The best tickets cost around USD 500. You can see them close from the barricade with those tickets... Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS ARMY congratulates Jungkook on graduation, Sophie Turner expecting second baby with husband Joe Jonas and more

Had the fight of my life with TicketMaster. Please retweet! Have: 2 seats, section 414 for 4/16 Want: 1 ticket in any section closer on 4/16 Will spend more than face value. Thank you for all your help! #PTD_ON_STAGE_LasVegas #BTS #BTSCONCERT #BTSTICKETS @875tickets — ? (@ourseoulmates) March 3, 2022

So let's talk abt #BTS's #PermissionToDance the song & #PermissionToDanceOnStage in Seoul & Las Vegas. 4 concerts in Las Vegas are SOLD OUT & I unequivocably predict so will the 3 PTD concerts in Seoul. What's my point? Nothing much except to say: @BTS_twt are SOLD OUT KINGS! ? pic.twitter.com/t16BrfxGFM — Chay⁷ Bangtan is Love (@ChayKat3) March 3, 2022

BTS just sold out their 4 day take over at the ALLEGIANT STADIUM in LAS VEGAS literally with 1 week's notice selling over 200k tickets within 3 hours just through the pre sales ‼️???#PTD_ON_STAGE_LasVegas @BTS_twt #BTS #방탄소년단 https://t.co/I4VSMLDa0p — Hay Stob it⁷♥️?✨ (@Vante99010354) March 3, 2022

This means that BTS has sold out every stadium they have performed at so far. They include the SoFi, Rose Bowl, Met Life, Soldier Field, Citi Field and others. ARMYs are sharing their excitement on social media, especially the ones who will be attending their first BTS concert. They are also sharing Jimin's words on how his dream for 2022 was to meet maximum ARMYs from all over the globe. Take a look at the reactions on social media...

BTS members RM, SUGA, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, V and J-Hope are now practising hard for the concerts. They are having concerts in Seoul for a seating capacity of 45K at the Olympic stadium.