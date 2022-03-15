BTS: Septet dancing to Thalapathy Vijay's viral Arabic Kuthu song will leave you grooving instantly [WATCH]

By now we are pretty used to watching K-pop boy band BTS dancing to Bollywood songs, aren't we? Thanks to their die-hard fans who make videos showcasing septet dancing on hit songs. In recent times, we had BTS dancing on Pushpa songs like Srivalli, Oo Antava and many more. Now, a video of Jimin, Jungkook, RM, J-Hope, Jin, Suga and V dancing on Thalapathy Vijay's hit song from Beast -Halmithi Habibo has gone viral on Instagram and fans (read ARMY) are unable to hold their excitement. Watch the video below: Also Read - Trending South News Today: Rashmika Mandanna to romance Thalapathy Vijay, Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam tickets 'Sold Out' and more

We must say, fans do go an extra mile to get the perfect video to sync with the music. If you liked the above video, you must watch BTS dancing on Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise.

The K-pop band recently ruled the headlines as they conducted their first ever post-Coronavirus in-person concert in Seoul. It was titled as Permission To Dance on Stage concert and it was a phenomenal hit. Millions of fans attended the concert while others watched them perform online. Even in India, the concert received a thunderous response. Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures Ltd and Chief of Strategy at PVR Limited, revealed to News18 that they witnessed 90 percent occupancy across the cities that streamed the Permission To Dance On Stage - Seoul concert. "Occupancy was 90 percent across the cities, in all the theatres where we played. The average ticket price was roughly around Rs 1200 and that's the highest we've charged for any form of alternate content ever. 90 percent of the audiences in these shows were young teens, girls and women in the age group of 13 to 22. This is something you don't see often," he said.