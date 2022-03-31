BTS: Shaheer Sheikh's ex-GF Ayu Ting Ting is a huge fan of JIN; gets into a fight with a fellow Indonesian singer on TV – watch HILARIOUS video

BTS fans are spread all over the celebs, and they include even celebs. Kim Seokjin aka Jin is one of the most loved of the septet because of his handsome looks, charisma and uninhibited goofy nature. He has a huge number of fans in Southeast Asia, including Indonesia. Kim Seokjin aka Jin was in the island nation for a shoot once as well. Indonesian filmmaker Upi Avianto had recently spoken about how perfect he was in the Louis Vuitton shoot that happened in Seoul. She wrote on Instagram, "As a director, I want to give appreciation to Jin. For me he showed his skills in acting. His acting is so flawless. The gestures are small but deep." Also Read - BTS' Jungkook lashes out at a troll who asked him to eat dog sh*t; check out the singer's befitting reply

Well, Indonesian singer Ayu Ting Ting and Ghea Indrawari were on a show. The girls saw Just One Day, which is one of the most romantic songs of BTS. The MC of the event asked them about their bias. It seems both of them love Jin. The conversation went something like this...Indian fans will recognize Ayu Ting Ting as the former girlfriend of actor Shaheer Sheikh.

Ayu: "My husband is Kim Seokjin, he was Ghea's EX. NOW, he IS my husband"

Ghea: "Nope, not an EX. I'm ready to fihgt"

Male MC: "This is dangerous. These two people idolize the same member of BTS, what's his name?"

Ayu-Ghea: "Kim Seokjin"

Male MC: "his nickname?"

Ayu-Ghea: "JIN"

If you want to see a whole video of the same, you can check it below. It happened as part of a special programme.

Jin who suffered a finger injury of late is now in Las Vegas with the rest of the boys for the Grammys. It is happening on April 3, 2022 and they are nominated for Butter. The group will later perform four concerts at the biggest venue in Las Vegas, the Allegiant Stadium. The whole city is gearing up to welcome BTS and ARMYs.