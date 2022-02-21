BTS shrine in Japan? Netizens shocked to see praying sessions but there's a TWIST

BTS is famous the world over. They have a tremendous fan base in Japan too. The BTS boys RM, SUGA, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope and V have a huge fan following. In fact, J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok, Kim Seokjin and Kim Taehyung can speak Japanese quite fluently. Now, Korean netizens have noticed a BTS shrine in Japan. It seems there are pictures of all the members near the shrine and people are lured in seeing the pics. The praying sessions at the shrine are priced at 5000 Yen. The shrine is located near a beach at the Izu Dog Resort. Here, BTS stands for By The Sea. But Korean netizens are upset seeing how the name and pics of the boys are being used to mint money. Also Read - BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung announces recovery with a sweet thank you post for ARMYs who were worried about his health

The shrine is dedicated to Guanyin. He is one of the Bodhisattavas associated with compassion. She is the East Asian equivalent of Avalokiteshwara. As we know, Korea was under the rule of Japan for quite some time. It seems Shinto shrines in Korea are a matter of dispute. Locals did not like the fact that the boys were used for some commercial purposes in what allegedly looks like a covert manner. Also Read - BTS: Taehyung reveals he didn't receive any chocolates on Valentine's Day; ARMY want to send him truck load of sweets

Ohhhhh they fucked up — Jsteph⁷?Missing Ateez Hrs?D-11 Oneus?D-99 MX (@Stephan03001312) February 20, 2022

I’m a Japanese fun of BTS. Japanese funs say No about this shrine. It’s so terrible.

Please know this. — 緑 (@ryo2ku) February 21, 2022

Imagine making a shrine over some fads — Lalissa (@LliliesLa) February 20, 2022

@bts_bighit check out this issue about “BTS Shrine in Shizuoka, Japan.”

I’m so worried about this.

They seem to be using BTS for commercial purposes. It does not seem to be the path for BTS that true ARMYs want.

Do not bring @BTS_twt into this nonsense! — 토끼tokki?BTS-OT⁷ (@tokkiwausagi) February 20, 2022

First, thanks for mentioning these issues about “BTS Shrine in Shizuoka, Japan.”

I’m so worried about this.

They seem to be using BTS for commercial purposes. This does not seem to be the path for BTS that true ARMYs want.

Plz. Check it out, @BTS_twt @bts_bighit — 토끼tokki?BTS-OT⁷ (@tokkiwausagi) February 20, 2022

It is not unusual to see temples dedicated to matinee idols in Southeast Asia. But BigHit Entertainment is known to be very strict about copyright. Also, religion is a sensitive issue in most part of the world. The BTS members have never discussed God or faith with ARMY. RM, SUGA, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope and V are now back to practice for their concerts. In fact, RM, Jimin and SUGA did a VLive yesterday. Also Read - BTS: V showers ARMY with gratitude for helping him battle COVID-19; reveals what he received for Valentine's Day