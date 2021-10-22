Few names in the world of music today evoke global recognition as the K-Pop super band BTS. The rise of the band has been a phenomenon that has not only reorganised the contemporary mainstream music scene all over the world, but has also defined the shifting socio-politics of showbusiness. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Ayushmaan Khurrana, Disha Patani and other Bollywood stars who 'purple' BTS and are a part of the ARMY

So when the BTS first released their track called Permission To Dance earlier this year, the fun dance number touched many hearts across the globe. But one thing that stood out the most is the sign language the septet comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have used in their choreography. And because of that, their message of fun, dance, and peace also reached to the deaf children who often communicate with others through sign language.

A YouTube channel called Deaf BTS shared a video of a group of children reacting to the Permission To Dance music video. As the children began sharing their thoughts on the video, they talked about how they loved the purple balloons and the outfits worn by the band members.

However, one particular girl became pretty excited when she saw J-Hope doing sign language. When other children also noticed it, they couldn't control their excitement and wondered how the BTS learned the sign language.

The video surely made the ARMY proud of their idols and they started showering love upon the BTS members on social media. ARMY, the band has said time and again, is intrinsic to their growth. Wider reach and a growing fan base ensures better feedback, they point out, and BTS is one band that is known to listen to their fans.

Watch the video here:

In the era of inclusivity, when the world is constantly looking for new twists in entertainment, the band has struck a fresh appeal with their difficult yet perfectly synchronised, pleasant-to-the-eyes dancing skills and, of course, their music that they compose.