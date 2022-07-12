BTS signs a multi-year deal with Disney Plus Hotstar; non-ARMYs spew HATE against the OTT platform and the boyband in the comments

BTS ARMY, if you were worried about not getting enough new BTS content (not really), you are in for a treat as BTS has signed a multi-year deal with Disney Plus Hotstar. On the other hand, non-ARMYs are not happy with the new development.