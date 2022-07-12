BTS is joining hands with Disney Plus Hotstar for some more Bangtan content. Yes ARMY, we are getting new Bangtan Boys' content soon. Just a couple of hours ago, BTS X Disney Plus Hotstar released an announcement teaser. It means y'all will get to see exclusive content of Bangtan Boys - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook together. This is for the Asia Pacific region. The teaser is getting a thunderous response but there are a few non-ARMYs who are not liking the development.

BTS signs multi-year deal with Disney+Hotstar

As per the reports, BTS has signed a multi-year deal for churning out exclusive BTS and Korean Music and Entertainment related content. It will help in spreading South Korean content across the globe. Honestly, it's a kickass move for the fans of Kpop and Kdrama lovers. The Bangtan Boys - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook - are heard talking about the BTS content they'll get to watch in the announcement teaser. Suga revealed that BTS Permission To Dance on Stage concert which was held in Los Angeles will be available for streaming for the subscribers soon. And that's not it, BTS announced a new docuseries called BTS MONUMENTS: BEYOND THE STARS which is scheduled for 2023 The dates are yet to be announced. Check out the teaser here:

NON-BTS fans troll the platform and the boyband

The new move of Disney Plus Hotstar has met with a mixed reaction. While the ARMYs across the Asia Pacific region are happy to hear the same, there are non-fans who have criticised this move on the OTT platform. They have spewed hate in the comments against the OTT platform and even the boyband. From talking about boycotting the channel/platform to unsubscribing and more, there's a lot of hate against BTS and Disney Plus Hotstar in the comments. Check out some of the reactions here:

BTS ARMY is stoked about the same

On the other hand, BTS ARMY is rejoicing in the fact that they’ll be getting to watch more BTS content soon. While there will be many who would like to unsubscribe to Disney + Hotstar, there are ARMYs who’d get subscriptions for sure.