Korean boy band BTS has reached a new level of stardom. Many internationally acclaimed celebrities are now collaborating with Bangtan Boys. After Coldplay headlined by , we had Shape Of You star collaborating with BTS. And now, here comes another big news. American Rapper has announced his collaboration with the septet. For a long time, fans were wanting BTS and Snoop Dogg to collaborate and it seems their wishes have been heard.

Snoop Dogg confirmed the news to The A.V. Club and said that BTS makes good music. He was quoted saying, "The BTS experience you keep talking about. I'm going to let them tell you about it. It's official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It's good music. It's [a] vibe. I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it's always about, bringing our worlds together." BTS fans aka ARMY is thrilled with this piece of news.

Snoop dog x bts collaboration?! Throwback back to this moment ? pic.twitter.com/fO3dZOei3W — ?Lucy ? (@lucychallenor13) March 25, 2022

Snoop Dogg when it’s time to promote SnoopTan pic.twitter.com/fUPqiF3Ia6 — Alysé⁷?? (@vmonsparadise) March 25, 2022

I couldn’t get the idea of JHope & Snoop Dogg on the same track out of my brain. They both have this funky, soulful rap style— their verses always bursting with these flavored filled melodic flows. This collab would be ? pic.twitter.com/McIZktfT9M — » a l l i s o n ⁷ (@agustdarknwi1d) March 25, 2022

Whoever got the idea of BTS IN THE SNOOP is a genius

BTS X SNOOP DOGG pic.twitter.com/GEuIjAClAY — SILVER PRINCE SEOKJIN⁷ (@lovers_bro_BTS) March 25, 2022

Well, let's wait for the confirmation from Bantan Boys now to celebrate the same.