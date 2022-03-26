Korean boy band BTS has reached a new level of stardom. Many internationally acclaimed celebrities are now collaborating with Bangtan Boys. After Coldplay headlined by Chris Martin, we had Shape Of You star Ed Sheeran collaborating with BTS. And now, here comes another big news. American Rapper Snoop Dogg has announced his collaboration with the septet. For a long time, fans were wanting BTS and Snoop Dogg to collaborate and it seems their wishes have been heard. Also Read - RRR: Angry fans of Jr NTR and Ram Charan vandalise theatre in Vijayawada after tech glitch halts screening
Snoop Dogg confirmed the news to The A.V. Club and said that BTS makes good music. He was quoted saying, "The BTS experience you keep talking about. I’m going to let them tell you about it. It’s official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s [a] vibe. I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together." BTS fans aka ARMY is thrilled with this piece of news. Also Read - Aaradhya Bachchan's UNSEEN pic in school uniform is just too cute to miss; 5 Times the little one became a viral sensation
Well, let's wait for the confirmation from Bantan Boys now to celebrate the same. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill opens up about her bond with Sidharth Shukla and social media trolling; says, 'Humein logo ko explanation dene ki...'
