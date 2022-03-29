BTS is trending as they have jetted off for their overseas schedule. They will be attending the Grammys and also hold concerts in Las Vegas for four days in April. With the recent shocker of Jungkook testing COVID positive after complaining of sore throat, ARMYs are worried about BTS' health and their schedule. So, here we are with a little light-hearted moment for the ARMYs and K-drama lovers. There's a lot of buzz about Business Proposal starring Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Se Jeong, Kim Min Kyu, Seol In Ah to name a few. A scene from Business Proposal's latest episode is going viral wherein Lim Ki Hong grooved to BTS's songs. Also Read - BTS: Old video of Jungkook calling himself ‘super antibody’ goes viral after he tests COVID positive

Lim Ki Hong plays Gye Bin, the Deputy Manager at Go Food. In the latest episode of Business Proposal Gye Bin made a drink for the employees of Go Food along with the president, Kang Tae Moo. In episode 9 of Busines Proposal, Ki Hong put up a performance that ARMYs have termed 'legendary'. As per AllKpop.com, it is considered to be a social skill for the working class in South Korea. Gye Bin gave a shout out to the songs of BTS saying, "This drink contains my blood, sweat, and tears," while grooving to BTS' hit number Blood Sweat & Tears. He also grooved to Dynamite while adding another drink which had a sparkler on the bottle cap. "The name of this drink is... dyna-na-na-na Dynamite Drink!," he said to the bewildered Ha-Ri and Tae-Moo. Check out the video shared by SBS below: Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS star Jungkook tests COVID-19 positive, Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock for slap incident at Oscars 2022 and more

Here's how ARMYs reacted to the scene: Also Read - BTS: V giving money to Suga caught on camera; ARMY is tripping hard over this 'pocket money' moment

They are all so funny but yoo jung is my favorite ? pic.twitter.com/dPscJ65Q8B — axylotl ? (@miss_adee) March 29, 2022

The actor is awesome! Nailed the choreo! Let’s get that BST mv to 900 mil views Stream #BTS_Butter by #BTS @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/4izNDTMHSB — calflohaw⁷ ⟭⟬ ⟬⟭ (@calflohaw) March 29, 2022

Love this drama ?? could not stop laughing it was so great especially the grandad who I think was the star ladt night ??? — Nav81 (@Nav815) March 29, 2022

I cant get arount the fact that he is wearing bora (purple) sweater????? — GET IT LET IT ROLLLLLLLLL (@JinniesDisciple) March 29, 2022

Debut new member BTS "Gye" from Go food ????????? — Siti Rosidah (@Ochie_86_Ipputa) March 29, 2022

Jungkook is also a fan of the Business proposal. He had been binge-watching the series. Meanwhile, BTS will be performing at the Grammys this week. However, it is not sure whether Jungkook, the Golden Maknae of BTS will join them for the performance given the fact that he has tested COVID positive. J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok of BTS had tested positive a couple of days ago and had been in quarantine in Seoul itself. He will leave for the US in a couple of days. ARMYs are in a shock after listening to the news of Jungkook testing COVID positive. He assured ARMY that he is fine.