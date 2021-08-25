BTS: South Korean veteran rapper JK Tiger gushes over 'son' RM and it will make your hearts full

BTS leader RM has proved time and again that he has the right head and heart. This is perhaps why he is such a successful leader at a young age. RM who was a studious child loved hip-hop since childhood. Along with Western artistes like Drake, Usher and NAS, he also liked to Korean hip-hop rappers. One of the legends of the K-Hip-Hop scene is Drunken Tiger JK. He has given an interview to You Tuber-singer Risabae and former KARA member Youngji. The veteran recounted how he ended up working with Kim Namjoon. RM featured on his song, Timeless which came out in 2018. The name of the album was Drunken Tiger X: The Rebirth of Tiger JK, in 2018 but RM and Tiger JK met long before that. Also Read - Kelly Clarkson compares Ariana Grande to BTS for THIS reason and we wonder how ARMY would react

Tiger JK was quoted as telling the hosts by Koreaboo, "BTS came to visit Feel Ghood Music. I had heard [RM] loved hip-hop. And when we made MFBTY, he participated in the music video. We got closer after performing together a few times at award ceremonies." Their first collaboration song Buckubucku came out in 2015. This was three years before Timeless. Also Read - BTS: Grammy-Award winner Megan Thee Stallion to release the remix of septet's chartbuster Butter after getting green signal from the court

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He said that BTS stayed in touch with him after the Feel Ghood Music and told him that they were waiting for their next album. They said they would love to participate in the album. As we know, BTS was relatively obscure from 2013 to 2015 and sought out opportunities that would help them grow musically. However, their growth was exponential after that and they within global superstars leaving behind many other K-Pop artistes. Tiger JK said he felt BTS had forgotten him now that they were big. The portal quotes him as saying, "Then they started getting more and more famous. They became too famous. I gave up [on BTS featuring] and was finishing up my new album. Then, I got a text. ‘Why aren’t you sending me a song?". The text was from the leader of the septet, RM. Also Read - BTS' RM reveals his proudest moment; Ben Affleck scouts for engagement ring for Jennifer Lopez at Tiffany's and more Trending Hollywood news today

The song Timeless featured RM who went by the name of Rap Monster in that time. The number has lyrics like, "don’t you worry dad, you aint dead," and "You raised another monster." Fans feel it kind of shows the kind of respect that RM has for JK Tiger who is one of the legends of hip-hop in Korea. Talking about the lyrics, JK Tiger said, "I never expected those lyrics. When you collaborate, you normally write about yourself, but he used the titles of my songs to write up those lyrics. I thought, ‘This guy is cool and thoughtful.’ I was very touched." ARMY felt the kind of love between the two is almost like one between a father and son.