Korean pop band BTS comprising of RM, V, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope and Suga performed at the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals event on Monday, September 20. The septet gave an inspiring speech about hope, future and climate change will surely enlighten ARMYs worldwide. So without much ado, let's take a look at the 10 inspiring quotes from BTS' speech at the UN General Assembly 2021.

“We thought the world stopped, but it continues to move forward. I believe that every choice that we make is the beginning of change, not the end. I hope that in this… new world we can say to each other: ‘Welcome',” RM said.

“Sometimes it feels like the world is stuck in place. It feels like you’ve lost your way. There was a time when we felt the same way,” Jungkook said.

“I learned that there are many young people interested in environmental issues and choose it as their field of study. The future is unexplored territory, and that’s where we, more than anyone, will spend our time. And they are searching for the answers,” RM said.

“Everyone agrees that Climate Change is an important problem but talking about the best solution might be, that’s not easy. It’s a topic that is tough to make conclusions about,” J-Hope said.

“There were times during the past two years when I too felt bewildered and troubled, but still, we had people who cried out ‘let’s live on, let’s make the best of this moment,'” Jin said.

“I hope we just don’t consider the future as grim darkness. We have people concerned for the world and searching for answers. There are still many pages left in the story about us, and I feel like we shouldn’t talk like the ending has already been written,” V said.

“We can’t stand still when we are in the ideal time of our lives to take on new challenges. It wasn’t as if you could blame anyone. You must have felt the frustration… the world changed like if we were transported in a flash to a parallel one,” Jimin said.

“It was a time for us to mourn, for the things that this pandemic took away from us, a time to discover how precious each and every moment we had taken for granted was,” Suga said.

“Rather than calling this corona generation a ‘lost generation,’ the term ‘welcome generation’ is more suitable. we will be a generation that welcomes change,” Jin said.

“Choices we make may not be perfect, but that does not mean there will be nothing we can do,” Suga said.