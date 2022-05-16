BTS: Stay Alive singer Jungkook creates frenzy amongst ARMYs over his mullet hairstyle – view tweets

BTS member Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook is the talk of the town again and this time it's for his mullet hairstyle which he flaunted in a new Coway ad. BTS ARMY is going bonkers over how hot Jungkook looks with a black mullet.