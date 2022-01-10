Bangtan Boys are getting a lot of love from everyone. And it's not just the ARMYs but other K-pop bands as well. There have been a lot of K-pop idols who have been praising BTS for their contribution to putting Korean pop on an international scale. Recently, Bang Chan, Stray Kids' leader, heaped praises on BTS in his Live session. Bang Chan is a part of Stray Kids (also known as SKZ) handled by JYP Entertainment. In his live session, Bang Chan called BTS legendary and even said that they paved the way for others in the pop world. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V's lavish $4.55 million apartment is as artistic as Vante with the interiors spelling class and luxury
Bang Chan also played BTS' Mikrokosmos in the background during his Live chat session. In his chat session, called Chan's room, he praised the song calling it, "such a good song," yeah, they are legends." He added, " think...they paved the way. You have to admit it, they paved the way. The Another Day crooner was also heard saying, "Mad respect to BTS", "they are amazing." And this has pleased ARMY a lot. They have been sharing Bang Chan's video everywhere feeling proud of Bangtan Boys for their contribution to Korean pop music. Check out ARMYs reactions on Bang Chan calling BTS legendary here:
Along with the outpouring of love, there's also some hate. It seems some fandom wars are going on between ARMYS and Stays. They have been calling out SKZ and Bang Chan. Check out the reactions below:
Meanwhile, to BTS' work front, the boys - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have been designing and selling their merch online. Until now, we got to see Jin, RM, V and Suga's artist made collection. On the music front, it is being said that BTS will open a new chapter with their new album. Also, a concert in Seoul is planned in March 2022.
