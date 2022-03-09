It's BTS' Suga aka Min Yoongi aka AgustD's birthday today. Suga is a rapper, songwriter and composer who has several songs to his credit. Suga is one of the most sought composers not just in South Korea but across the globe. His passion for music and music-making always leaves ARMYs in awe. But today, we will be talking about Suga as HYUNG. Min Yoongi is hyung to J-Hope, Jimin, RM, Taehyung and Jungkook. However, he only has one hyung and that's Jin aka Kim Seokjin. Suga is always looking after the members in one way or another. He shares a unique bond with each of the BTS members. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Alia Bhatt joins Gal Gadot's next, BTS gets mentioned in a CBSE Board exam and more

Suga is the best cook alongside Jin in the BTS boy band. He has good knowledge of cooking and is often seen helping the boys out when they are stuck. Jin is more on the playful side while Suga is all serious, hence, there's a balance there. He also asks the boys about their preferences over the food while cooking and doesn't mind going the extra mile. Talking about how caring and kind Suga is, we know for a fact that he never scolds Jungkook. The Golden Maknae can be himself around, that is the youngsters bursting with energy and enthusiasm, however, that's not the case with everyone. Suga always motivates his members with kind words and always cheer on them when they work hard. That's not it, he also helps them and gives valuable advice on music-making for their solo songs. Also Read - BTS: Birthday boy SUGA gets flooded with 'Marry Me Yoongi' comments from millions of ARMY; here are 7 qualities that make him perfect husband material

He would also go grocery shopping, take care of the budget, be the responsible one keeping a note of every little thing while they are out and about. From laying our sleeping bags to driving them around or even sewing for that matter, Suga is every ready with solutions and help for the rest of the BTS members. From styling the clothes to their hair, Suga is always there for the boys. Check out the videos below:

ARMYs and BTS members themself consider Suga to be the dad of the group as he has a solution to every problem of the boys. Suga, may you always be so resourceful, caring, kind, wise man that you are and keep entertaining us with amazing music. Happy birthday!